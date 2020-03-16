WMSE’s Local/Live on Hold For March

Hi WMSE listeners, friends and local music lovers,

To keep our awesome local musicians and staff their healthiest, we have decided to put Local/Live on hold through the end of March and will be playing it by ear on our return date. Listen to past episodes in the WMSE archives, watch on YouTube and support your local musicians by buying their music. Please stay tuned here at WMSE.org and to 91.7 FM for updates!

Yours in music,

Erin, Cal, Billy and Frank

Local/Live