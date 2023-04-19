WMSE’s Local Live – PANALURE POSTED :: April 19, 2023 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

Join DJs Maggie and Sid for another episode of Local/Live. Panalure combines thoughtfully crafted storytelling with an eclectic range of folk, rock, country and even some jazz influences. If you’re looking for a label, call it “Americana.”

This live performance and interview really gives the inside scoop on where the bands are headed, inspiration for their album and when their next live show will be.

Their latest release – EarElephant explores some new stories and musical directions, and adds a few fancier chords to the repertoire.

Tune in at 91.7FM at6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 or stream live or in the archive at WMSE.ORG.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing.