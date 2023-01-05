WMSE’s Local/Live Presents – Lady Bird! POSTED :: January 5, 2023 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: General

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. for another episode of Local/Live – a killer show feauting local artist interviews and performances. This week it’s Lady Bird!

From the Milwaukee Record – “The open road. Human companionship. Not being ground down by the never-ending horror show that is the 21st century. These are life’s simple pleasures, and new Milwaukee country band Ladybird is here to enjoy them, dammit.

So without further ado, here’s “Zoomer,” the debut single from Ladybird. It’s a lovely piece of work, full of images of barreling down two lanes of open road and laughing with friends at a bar. It’s all set to a beer-buzzed country shuffle that goes down as easy as two (or five) cans of PBR.”

