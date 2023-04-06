WMSE’s LOCAL/LIVE: RESURRECTIONISTS

On Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. join Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild for another edition of Local/Live with Resurrectionists.

Sift through a northern rootsy furrow that’s closer to proponents of Tom Verlaine’s Television & Pere Ubu (David Thomas) vocalizations. While this unit isn’t playing traditional roots music in the truest sense of the word — the music with the addition of mandolin, tambourine, 12-string guitar & banjo shows some of its ingenuity.

Tune into 91.7FM or stream live from the archive at wmse.org

Local Live is brought to you by Third Space Brewing.