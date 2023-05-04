WMSE’s Local/Live The Incorruptibles POSTED :: May 4, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, May 9 – tune into 91.7FM or stream at wmse.org for a performance and interview with The Incorruptibles. DJ Sid and Co-host Maggie will get their story and then the band will perform two sets of original music.

The Incorruptibles burst onto the Milwaukee roots music scene in 2013, showcasing their unique brand of “Rock & Rollin’ Blues-a-Billy” that has built them a solid following in Southeastern Wisconsin. Amy Ashby handles the upright bass with big-time attitude and tops it off with soulful vocals. Guitarist and vocalist Jimmy McCarthy brings more than forty years of experience on the Wisconsin blues scene to the party, and veteran drummer Bill Siebert keeps the fire burning all night long! Elements of Rock & Roll, Rockabilly, Blues, R&B, Soul and you-name-it can be found in The Incorruptibles’ music – sometimes all in the same song.

The group released their debut single “White Alligator Shoes” in May of 2014. It includes 2 tracks, “White Alligator Shoes” and “Laugh Out Loud”. In June of 2016, they released their first full-length album, “Leave It At The Door”, containing 14 original tracks. In March of 2023, they released their second full-length album, “Highway Hypnosis”, containing 12 all-original tracks. Both full-length albums include special guests.

Local/Live is Presented by Third Space Brewing – You have your work. You have your home. Everyone needs a Third Space.