August 23 WEEKLY AIRPLAY POSTED :: August 23, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

Each week we update our airplay charts. We hope you are as excited about what we’re playing as we are.

## denotes local

DEAD HORSES Brady Street Self-Released ## 2 VIAGRA BOYS Cave World Year0001 3 SADIES, THE Colder Streams Dine Alone/Yep Roc 4 FAUX FICTION “As Cool As You” [Single]## Self-Released 5 GGOOLLDD “Dancing In Real Time” [Single]## Self-Released 6 JOYCE MANOR 40 Oz. To Fresno Epitaph 7 ADRIAN QUESADA Boleros Psicodélicos ATO 8 JANIVA MAGNESS Hard To Kill FatHead 9 ALEX THE ASTRONAUT How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater Nettwerk 10 DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS Welcome 2 Club XIII ATO 11 KIWI JR Chopper Sub Pop 12 ART D’ECCO After The Head Rush Paper Bag 13 GRAHAM HUNT If You Knew Would You Believe It?## Smoking Room 14 TOADSKIN Outdoor Lore ## Self-Released 15 SYLVAN ESSO No Rules Sandy Loma Vista/Concord 16 ELF POWER Artificial Countrysides Yep Roc 17 CHEEKFACE Too Much To Ask Self-Released 18 POOL KIDS Pool Kids Skeletal Lightning 19 PETER MULVEY AND SISTASTRINGS Love Is The Only Thing ## Righteous Babe 20 WU-LU LOGGERHEAD Warp 21 DRY CLEANING “Don’t Press Me” [Single] 4AD/Beggars Group 22 GUIDED BY VOICES Tremblers And Goggles By Rank GBV Inc. 23 SOCCER MOMMY Sometimes, Forever Loma Vista/Concord 24 MAGGIE ROGERS Surrender Capitol 25 DC GORE All These Things Domino 26 FLORIST Florist Double Double Whammy 27 OF MONTREAL Freewave Lucifer fck Polyvinyl 28 WALTER TROUT Ride Provogue 29 PAUL ROESSLER The Turning Of The Bright World Kitten Robot 30 WAAX At Least I’m Free Self-Released

ADDS



Artist Record Label 1 NO WIN Dodger Stadium Dangerbird 2 THICK Happy Now Epitaph 3 CLAMM Care Chapter 4 LIFE North East Coastal Town The Liquid Label 5 MEDIUM, THE For Horses Still The Best/YK 6 AU SUISSE Au Suisse City Slang 7 HOT CHIP Freakout/Release Domino 8 GOLD STEPS “Pretty” [Single] ## Self-Released 9 YELLOWJACKETS Parallel Motion Mack Avenue 10 GA-20 Crackdown Colemine

ELECTRONIC



Artist Record Label 1 BEAT INDEX Vol. Two For Your Pleasure ## Self-Released 2 KUBLER-ROSS Kubler-Ross Suction 3 GGOOLLDD “Dancing In Real Time” [Single]## Self-Released 4 AUTOMATIC Excess Stones Throw 5 HOT CHIP Down (Remixes) [EP] Domino 6 FOALS Life Is Yours Warner UK 7 ODESZA The Last Goodbye Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune 8 PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM Reset Domino 9 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Beams (I Know You Love Me)” ##[Single] Black Winchesters 10 SYLVAN ESSO No Rules Sandy ## Loma Vista/Concord

JAZZ



Artist Record Label 1 CHARLES LLOYD Trios: Chapel With Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan Blue Note 2 SOPHIE DUNER Strictly Business Self-Released 3 LOVELY SOCIALITE The Drift Self-Released 4 NYO JAZZ We’re Still Here Platoon 5 QUENTIN BAXTER Art Moves Jazz BME 6 MARCO PIGNATARO’S DREAM ALLIANCE Awakening Zoho 7 MINAS Beatles In Bossa Blueazul 8 JAZZ PROFESSORS, THE Blues And Cubes Flying Horse 9 WJ3 ALL STARS My Ship WJ3 10 BEN MORRIS Pocket Guides OA2

BLUES



Artist Record Label 1 NIKKI LANE Denim & Diamonds New West 2 SHEMEKIA COPELAND Done Come Too Far Alligator 3 WALTER TROUT Ride Provogue 4 MATT WOODS BAND Almost Made It Self-Released 5 STEVE HOWELL AND THE MIGHTY MEN Been Here And Gone Out Of The Past 6 RYAN LEE CROSBY Winter Hill Blues Self-Released 7 MISS BIX Bring It Blue Heart 8 ELLA FITZGERALD Ella At The Holltwood Bowl Verve 9 MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER Just Gettin’ Good Little Village 10 TUBA SKINNY Magnolia Stroll Self-Released

WORLD



Artist Record Label 1 ADRIAN QUESADA Boleros Psicodélicos ATO 2 SESSA Estrela Acesa Mexican Summer 3 ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE Bamanan Real World 4 SONNY SINGH Chardi Kala Self-Released 5 MINAS Beatles In Bossa Blueazul 6 MISTA SAVONA Presents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2 Cumbancha 7 PIERRE KWENDERS José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts 8 SABABA 5 AND SHIRAN TZFIRA Rali [EP] Batov 9 SATELLITES Satellites Batov 10 HOLLIE COOK Happy Hour Merge