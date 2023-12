Best of Local/Live from the WMSE Studios POSTED :: December 21, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

On Tuesday, December 26 join Sid, Matt Wild and DJ Maggie Iken for a look back on the best of Local/Live 2023 from the WMSE Studio. We love showcasing Milwaukee’s incredible music scene and look forward to doing it again next year. So tune your radio or stream at wmse.org at 6PM to hear all about it!

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing!