POSTED:: April 19, 2023
General
** Denotes Local
Top 30 Chart WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|FEVER RAY
|Radical Romantics
|Mute
|2
|PURLING HISS
|Drag On Girard
|Drag City
|3
|DEATH VALLEY GIRLS
|Islands In The Sky
|Suicide Squeeze
|4
|ASTRAL HAND
|Lords of Data
|Romanus **
|5
|RESURRECTIONISTS
|Now That We Are All Ghosts
|Self-Released **
|6
|GEE TEE
|Goodnight Neanderthal
|Goner
|7
|MUDHONEY
|Plastic Eternity
|Sub Pop
|8
|INSTANT EMPIRE
|Standing Eight Count
|Self-Released
|9
|NICK WATERHOUSE
|The Fooler
|Innovative Leisure
|10
|HOLD STEADY, THE
|The Price Of Progress
|Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers
|11
|A CERTAIN RATIO
|1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two)
|Mute
|12
|M83
|Fantasy
|Mute
|13
|BENNY SINGS
|Young Hearts
|Stones Throw
|14
|WHITE REAPER
|Asking For A Ride
|Elektra
|15
|ALTIN GUN
|Ask
|ATO
|16
|NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE
|Continue As A Guest
|Merge
|17
|BORIS THE SPRINKLER
|Bits O’ Boris
|Beer City **
|18
|COVET
|Catharsis
|Triple Crown
|19
|GORILLAZ
|Cracker Island
|Parlophone
|20
|PILES
|“Ice Age” [Single]
|Self-Released **
|21
|YVES TUMOR
|Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)
|Warp
|22
|SCOTT MCMICKEN AND THE EVER EXPANDING
|SHABANG
|Anti-
|23
|SHALOM
|Sublimation
|Saddle Creek
|24
|LIES
|Lies
|Polyvinyl
|25
|BRAID
|Frame & Canvas (25th Anniversary Edition)
|Polyvinyl **
|26
|MEDIOCRE
|To Know You’re Screwed [EP]
|Dangerbird
|27
|YO LA TENGO
|This Stupid World
|Matador
|28
|RON GALLO
|FOREGROUND MUSIC
|Kill Rock Stars
|29
|DEERHOOF
|Miracle-Level
|Joyful Noise
|30
|NEWSKI
|Friend Rock
|Self-Released **
Jazz WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|LONDON BREW
|London Brew
|Downtown/Concord Jazz
|2
|JEWEL BROWN
|Thanks For Good Ole’ Music And Memories
|Nic Allen
|3
|MATT GREENWOOD
|Atlas
|Self-Released
|4
|ONLY A VISITOR
|Decay
|Mint
|5
|JOE KROWN
|Tribute
|Sledgehammer
|6
|MARK ORTWEIN
|It Was Time
|Terra Voce
|7
|KEITH O’ROURKE
|Imperfect Perfectionist
|Chronograph
|8
|LUKE VIBERT
|Machine Funk
|Detuned
|9
|WAYNE SHORTER, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON AND ESPERANZA SPALDING FEAT. LEO GENOVESE
|Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
|Candid
|10
|OSCAR PETERSON TRIO
|On A Clear Day – Live In Zurich, 1971
|Two Lions/Mack Avenue
Blues WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|BOB CORRITORE
|Bob Corritore & Friends: Women in Blues Showcase
|Vizztone
|2
|VAN MORRISON
|Moving On Skiffle
|Virgin
|3
|INCORRUPTIBLES, THE
|Highway Hypnosis
|Self-Released
|4
|ROBBIE FULKS
|Bluegrass Vacation
|Compass
|5
|JOHNNY KING AND FRIENDS
|Call It Confusion
|Sol Island
|6
|TAJ MAHAL
|Savoy
|Linus/Stony Plain
|7
|JOHN PRIMER
|Live At Rosa’s Lounge Teardrops For Magic Slim
|Blues House
|8
|MUDSLIDE CHARLEY
|Clearwater Junction
|Self-Released
|9
|EDDIE 9V
|Capricorn
|Ruf
|10
|JULIAN TAYLOR
|Beyond The Reservoir
|Howling Turtle
World WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ACID ARAB
|Trois
|Crammed Discs
|2
|Y LA BAMBA
|“Collapse” [Single]
|Tender Loving Empire
|3
|ALTIN GUN
|Ask
|ATO
|4
|BURNA BOY
|Love, Damini
|Atlantic
|5
|KOBO TOWN
|Carnival Of The Ghosts
|Stonetree
|6
|PIERRE KWENDERS
|José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
|Arts & Crafts
|7
|GAYE SU AKYOL
|Anadolu Ejderi
|Glitterbeat
|8
|SOUAD MASSI
|Sequana
|BackingTrack/Virgin LAS
|9
|SEUN KUTI AND BLACK THOUGHT
|“Kuku Kee Me” (Remix) [Single]
|SKE80
|10
|ETRAN DE L’AIR
|Agadez
|Sahel Sounds
Heavy WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|HYPERDONTIA
|Deranged
|Dark Descent
|2
|DEIQUISITOR
|Apotheosis
|Extremely Rotten
|3
|WOE BATHER
|Oh Achlys Please Love Me Once More I
|Hermit’s Corpse
|4
|TRASTORNED
|Into The Void
|Dying Victims
|5
|ENSLAVED
|Heimdal
|Nuclear Blast
|6
|REVOCATION
|Netherheaven
|Metal Blade
|7
|WOODS OF DESOLATION
|The Falling Tide
|Season of Mist
|8
|TRIBUNAL
|The Weight Of Rememberance
|20 Buck Spin
|9
|TALLAH
|The Generation Of Danger
|Earache
|10
|BUTCHER BABIES
|“Beaver Cage” [Single]
|Self-Released
Electronic WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|CRAIG PADILLA AND MARVIN ALLEN
|Weathering The Storm
|Spotted Peccary
|2
|ACID ARAB
|Trois
|Crammed Discs
|3
|UNDERWORLD
|“and the colour red” [Single]
|Universal
|4
|NOSAJ THING
|Continua
|LuckyMe
|5
|MOON BOOTS
|Ride Away
|Anjunadeep
|6
|LOU TIDES
|Infinite Loop [EP]
|Self-Released
|7
|BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE
|“Fold” [Single]
|Outlier
|8
|WAX TAILOR
|Fishing For Accidents
|Lab’oratoire
|9
|CONVERT
|Unrestrained Remix [EP]
|Triple Eye Industries
|10
|M83
|Fantasy
|Mute