POSTED:: April 19, 2023

** Denotes Local

Top 30 Chart WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1FEVER RAYRadical RomanticsMute
2PURLING HISSDrag On GirardDrag City
3DEATH VALLEY GIRLSIslands In The SkySuicide Squeeze
4ASTRAL HANDLords of DataRomanus **
5RESURRECTIONISTSNow That We Are All GhostsSelf-Released **
6GEE TEEGoodnight NeanderthalGoner
7MUDHONEYPlastic EternitySub Pop
8INSTANT EMPIREStanding Eight CountSelf-Released
9NICK WATERHOUSEThe FoolerInnovative Leisure
10HOLD STEADY, THEThe Price Of ProgressPositive Jams/Thirty Tigers
11A CERTAIN RATIO1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two)Mute
12M83FantasyMute
13BENNY SINGSYoung HeartsStones Throw
14WHITE REAPERAsking For A RideElektra
15ALTIN GUNAskATO
16NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THEContinue As A GuestMerge
17BORIS THE SPRINKLERBits O’ BorisBeer City **
18COVETCatharsisTriple Crown
19GORILLAZCracker IslandParlophone
20PILES“Ice Age” [Single]Self-Released **
21YVES TUMORPraise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)Warp
22SCOTT MCMICKEN AND THE EVER EXPANDINGSHABANGAnti-
23SHALOMSublimationSaddle Creek
24LIESLiesPolyvinyl
25BRAIDFrame & Canvas (25th Anniversary Edition)Polyvinyl **
26MEDIOCRETo Know You’re Screwed [EP]Dangerbird
27YO LA TENGOThis Stupid WorldMatador
28RON GALLOFOREGROUND MUSICKill Rock Stars
29DEERHOOFMiracle-LevelJoyful Noise
30NEWSKIFriend RockSelf-Released **

Jazz WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1LONDON BREWLondon BrewDowntown/Concord Jazz
2JEWEL BROWNThanks For Good Ole’ Music And MemoriesNic Allen
3MATT GREENWOODAtlasSelf-Released
4ONLY A VISITORDecayMint
5JOE KROWNTributeSledgehammer
6MARK ORTWEINIt Was TimeTerra Voce
7KEITH O’ROURKEImperfect PerfectionistChronograph
8LUKE VIBERTMachine FunkDetuned
9WAYNE SHORTER, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON AND ESPERANZA SPALDING FEAT. LEO GENOVESELive At The Detroit Jazz FestivalCandid
10OSCAR PETERSON TRIOOn A Clear Day – Live In Zurich, 1971Two Lions/Mack Avenue

Blues WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1BOB CORRITOREBob Corritore & Friends: Women in Blues ShowcaseVizztone
2VAN MORRISONMoving On SkiffleVirgin
3INCORRUPTIBLES, THEHighway HypnosisSelf-Released
4ROBBIE FULKSBluegrass VacationCompass
5JOHNNY KING AND FRIENDSCall It ConfusionSol Island
6TAJ MAHALSavoyLinus/Stony Plain
7JOHN PRIMERLive At Rosa’s Lounge Teardrops For Magic SlimBlues House
8MUDSLIDE CHARLEYClearwater JunctionSelf-Released
9EDDIE 9VCapricornRuf
10JULIAN TAYLORBeyond The ReservoirHowling Turtle

World WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ACID ARABTroisCrammed Discs
2Y LA BAMBA“Collapse” [Single]Tender Loving Empire
3ALTIN GUNAskATO
4BURNA BOYLove, DaminiAtlantic
5KOBO TOWNCarnival Of The GhostsStonetree
6PIERRE KWENDERSJosé Louis And The Paradox Of LoveArts & Crafts
7GAYE SU AKYOLAnadolu EjderiGlitterbeat
8SOUAD MASSISequanaBackingTrack/Virgin LAS
9SEUN KUTI AND BLACK THOUGHT“Kuku Kee Me” (Remix) [Single]SKE80
10ETRAN DE L’AIRAgadezSahel Sounds

Heavy WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1HYPERDONTIADerangedDark Descent
2DEIQUISITORApotheosisExtremely Rotten
3WOE BATHEROh Achlys Please Love Me Once More IHermit’s Corpse
4TRASTORNEDInto The VoidDying Victims
5ENSLAVEDHeimdalNuclear Blast
6REVOCATIONNetherheavenMetal Blade
7WOODS OF DESOLATIONThe Falling TideSeason of Mist
8TRIBUNALThe Weight Of Rememberance20 Buck Spin
9TALLAHThe Generation Of DangerEarache
10BUTCHER BABIES“Beaver Cage” [Single]Self-Released

Electronic WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1CRAIG PADILLA AND MARVIN ALLENWeathering The StormSpotted Peccary
2ACID ARABTroisCrammed Discs
3UNDERWORLD“and the colour red” [Single]Universal
4NOSAJ THINGContinuaLuckyMe
5MOON BOOTSRide AwayAnjunadeep
6LOU TIDESInfinite Loop [EP]Self-Released
7BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE“Fold” [Single]Outlier
8WAX TAILORFishing For AccidentsLab’oratoire
9CONVERTUnrestrained Remix [EP]Triple Eye Industries
10M83FantasyMute

