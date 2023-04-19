Artist Record Label

1 FEVER RAY Radical Romantics Mute

2 PURLING HISS Drag On Girard Drag City

3 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze

4 ASTRAL HAND Lords of Data Romanus **

5 RESURRECTIONISTS Now That We Are All Ghosts Self-Released **

6 GEE TEE Goodnight Neanderthal Goner

7 MUDHONEY Plastic Eternity Sub Pop

8 INSTANT EMPIRE Standing Eight Count Self-Released

9 NICK WATERHOUSE The Fooler Innovative Leisure

10 HOLD STEADY, THE The Price Of Progress Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

11 A CERTAIN RATIO 1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two) Mute

12 M83 Fantasy Mute

13 BENNY SINGS Young Hearts Stones Throw

14 WHITE REAPER Asking For A Ride Elektra

15 ALTIN GUN Ask ATO

16 NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE Continue As A Guest Merge

17 BORIS THE SPRINKLER Bits O’ Boris Beer City **

18 COVET Catharsis Triple Crown

19 GORILLAZ Cracker Island Parlophone

20 PILES “Ice Age” [Single] Self-Released **

21 YVES TUMOR Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) Warp

22 SCOTT MCMICKEN AND THE EVER EXPANDING SHABANG Anti-

23 SHALOM Sublimation Saddle Creek

24 LIES Lies Polyvinyl

25 BRAID Frame & Canvas (25th Anniversary Edition) Polyvinyl **

26 MEDIOCRE To Know You’re Screwed [EP] Dangerbird

27 YO LA TENGO This Stupid World Matador

28 RON GALLO FOREGROUND MUSIC Kill Rock Stars

29 DEERHOOF Miracle-Level Joyful Noise