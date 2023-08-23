Local/Live Broadcasts from CHILL ON THE HILL!
POSTED:: August 23, 2023
FILED UNDER::
General
FILED UNDER:: General
Denny Rauen, Dick Satan Trio and Shonn Hinton to perfom.
Join DJ Sid and Milwaukee Records Matt Wild at Humboldt Park for Local/Live’s broadcast of the final Chill of the Hill of the season.
Denny Rauen is not only a world famous guitar craftsman, he is also a world famous finger style guitarists.
Get ready to twist and shout to the intergelatctic playboy sounds of The Dick Satan Trio.
And end your night with the straight up R&B funk from Shonn Hinton.
If you can’t be there in person be sure to tune into 91.7FM or stream at WMSE.org
Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing.