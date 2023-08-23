Local/Live Broadcasts from CHILL ON THE HILL! POSTED :: August 23, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

Denny Rauen, Dick Satan Trio and Shonn Hinton to perfom.

Join DJ Sid and Milwaukee Records Matt Wild at Humboldt Park for Local/Live’s broadcast of the final Chill of the Hill of the season.

Denny Rauen is not only a world famous guitar craftsman, he is also a world famous finger style guitarists.

Get ready to twist and shout to the intergelatctic playboy sounds of The Dick Satan Trio.

And end your night with the straight up R&B funk from Shonn Hinton.

If you can’t be there in person be sure to tune into 91.7FM or stream at WMSE.org

