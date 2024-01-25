LOCAL/LIVE FROM ANODYNE!- FIGHT DICE!

Join us at Anodyne in Walker’s Point on Tuesday Feb. 6th, as Sid and Poundcake Punk DJ Maggie host another free, all-ages edition of Local/Live with Fight Dice!

The post-punk/hardcore ensemble that brings the realms of fantasy, RPG, and D&D to life through their songs and soundscapes. Featuring members from a multitude of successful and respected bands (The Promise Ring, Braid, Devil’s Teeth, Tigernite, etc..) and the mind behind the beloved local chaos that is MONDO LUCHA!, Fight Dice provides a soundtrack for your battles and parties alike! Get ready to roll the dice and join them on a musical odyssey like no other.

If you can’t make it in-person you can tune in to 91.7FM on the dial or stream it from wmse.org, YouTube and Facebook. WMSE’s Local/Live is made possible by support from Third Space Brewing.

