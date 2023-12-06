LOCAL/LIVE FROM THE WMSE STUDIO – IRON PIZZA POSTED :: December 6, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Music Director Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild for another edition of Local/Live from the WMSE studios on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Iron Pizza is a 5 piece poppy synthy punk band from Milwaukee featuring members of Sin Bad, Hughes Family Band and more. We opened for Andrew WK once and will never stop talking about it. Our songs can feature references to spaceships and glitter while still being emotional and sometimes dark. One of us might be a vampire; we have been spotted leaving bottles of malort out to charge in the full moon. We’re in the middle of recording a sick EP with 5 new songs and one returning classic and can’t wait for it to see the light of day.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing.

