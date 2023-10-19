LOCAL/LIVE FROM WMSE STUDIOS – RAT BATH POSTED :: October 19, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Tuesday, October 24.

Join Music Director Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild for another Local/Live. Taking part in the interview and performance segment – Rat Bath!

RAT BATH is a band of all trans-gender individuals that reclaim queer-coded villains from their childhood as heros in their storytelling and strive for visibility in the music industry. They describe their sound as “Y’allternative” but have also been called Cow Punk, Alternative Emo, Dirt Americana and Murder Country.

Tune into 91.7FM or stream at wmse.org at 6PM to catch this lively show with Rat Bath!

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing!