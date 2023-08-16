LOCAL/LIVE from WMSE Studios – The Aimless Blades POSTED :: August 16, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Sid and Matt for another Local/Live from the WMSE Studios with Aimless Blades.

Our pace is glacial. Jim Richardson has played in bands since 1964. He drummed with Milwaukee’s first punk band Death in 1971. Multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Scott Krueger played with Richardson in a number of bands including The Shivvers. Blaine Schultz began The Aimless Blades as a 4-track recording project decades ago with a revolving cast of friends releasing a few cassette albums. By 2000, it had become a live band eventually releasing four more albums on CD. These are being made available for the first time digitally on https://3000hits.bandcamp.com/. In 2015 Jim Richardson Jr. began playing with us, initially guesting on guitar before moving over to bass. We can now brag about being a multi-generational band, powered by the Richardson Rhythm Machine Engine Room. We have been making appearances on WMSE for a while, from the old, cramped studio on location on Juneau Avenue to several appearances during pledge drives, Local Live shows and even a song on the Live at WMSE Volume 1 CD.