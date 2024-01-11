LOCAL/LIVE From WMSE Studios – THE DUI’S! POSTED :: January 11, 2024 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

Join Music Director Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild for another edition of Local/Live from the Studio with an interview and performance by The Dui’s.

The DUI’s were formed in 2011 in Milwaukee, WI. They are a four piece fast past punk rock band about drinking and having good times.

Band Members –

Chris Gunns- Bass Guitar, Lead Vocas

Max Szolwinski- Guitar, Backup Vocals

Mark Fraaza- Drums

Juan Avalos- Guitar, Backup Vocals

Tune into 91.7FM at 6PM or stream at WMSE.org. This is going to be a good time!

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing!