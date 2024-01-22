LOCAL/LIVE FROM WMSE STUDIOS THE HATCHETS! POSTED :: January 22, 2024 FILED UNDER :: General Photo by Samer Ghani Tune In Tuesday, Jan. 23 for Local/Live In-Studio with The Hatchets!

Join Music Director Sid and Poundcake Punk DJ Maggie for another edition of Local/Live from the Studio with an interview and performance by Hatchets. Tuesday, Jan. 23, (6 – 7p.m.)

The Hatchets are a rock band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They have released two full length LPs: The Uncounted Blue Jillions (2019) and Every New Beginning Comes from Some Other Beginning’s End (2024).

Band Members:

Justin Otto – Vocals, Electric Guitar, Synth

Nick Lang – Drums

Andy Kosanke – Bass

Julia Derby – Keys

Eric Lemieix – Acoustic Guitar

Tune into 91.7FM at 6PM or stream at WMSE.org. This is going to be a good time! Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing!