LOCAL/LIVE FROM WMSE STUDIOS THE HATCHETS!
POSTED:: January 22, 2024
General
Tune In Tuesday, Jan. 23 for Local/Live In-Studio with The Hatchets!
General
Join Music Director Sid and Poundcake Punk DJ Maggie for another edition of Local/Live from the Studio with an interview and performance by Hatchets. Tuesday, Jan. 23, (6 – 7p.m.)
The Hatchets are a rock band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They have released two full length LPs: The Uncounted Blue Jillions (2019) and Every New Beginning Comes from Some Other Beginning’s End (2024).
Band Members:
Justin Otto – Vocals, Electric Guitar, Synth
Nick Lang – Drums
Andy Kosanke – Bass
Julia Derby – Keys
Eric Lemieix – Acoustic Guitar
Tune into 91.7FM at 6PM or stream at WMSE.org. This is going to be a good time! Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing!