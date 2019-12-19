LOCAL/LIVE: JANUARY 7 – REXXX @ CLUB GARIBALDI POSTED :: December 19, 2019 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

WMSE’s Local/Live returns to Club Garibaldi the first Tuesday of the year on Tuesday, January 7th with special guests, new MKE supergroup, Rexxx, featuring members of No/No, Surgeons In Heat, Sex Scenes and King Eye & The Squirts!

Zach Otto, Harrison Colby, Ryan Reeve, Sam Reitman, and Jesse Buskov are Rexxx. Driven by simple riffs and catchy hooks, the band is always looking to get the party started and stay up late, promising to stay in your head until you’re dead. Maybe you’ve heard their single “Lost Cause” on the WMSE airwaves recently? Well, get ready to hear more music from the band as they get set for the release of “Pure Pleasure II” – a high octane thrill-ride sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

WMSE Music Director Erin and Local/Live co-host Cal Roach will interview Rexxx in between songs with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

Join Rexxx and WMSE at Club Garibaldi (at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View) for another awesome live radio show. Doors are at 5:30pm and if you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.