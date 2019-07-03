LOCAL/LIVE: JULY 9 – THE HATCHETS

The Hatchets are a rock band from Milwaukee lead by Justin Otto on guitar and vocals. James Sauer, Allen Coté and Nick Lang round out their sound and the group is getting ready to release their debut LP The Uncounted Blue Jillions; a concept album of sorts about the porous borders between past and present, both personal and political. The songs deal with despair, aimlessness and loss of identity — all observed through the lens of the life and work of Woody Guthrie.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, July 9th for a live set from The Hatchets before The Uncounted Blue Jillions is released ten days later. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

