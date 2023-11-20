LOCAL/LIVE – Live from WMSE Studio A POSTED :: November 20, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live with SOCIAL CATERPILLAR! Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 – 7 p.m.

Tune in to another weekly edition of “Local/Live from the WMSE Studios,” hosted by music director Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild. This edition features Social Caterpillar, self-described as a psychedelic chamber ensemble for the disobedient and melancholic youth.

Milwaukee’s SOCIAL CATERPILLAR—a four-piece collective composed of vocalist and guitarist Kyle Smith, bassist Eli Smith, violinist and guitarist Eric Ash, and drummer Whisper Crystal—have been playing and recording a unique style of music that defies simple categorization together since 2016. Tune in to hear what it is all about.

Tune in to 91.7FM or stream the live broadcast from the WMSE archives at wmse.org at 6 PM.

This episode of “Local/Live” is made possible by the support of Third Space Brewing.