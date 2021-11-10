NOVEMBER 16 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 40: ANDREW TRIM POSTED :: November 10, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. This episode finds us in conversation with guitarist, Andrew Trim.

Andrew Trim is a guitarist, composer and music educator raised in Japan and based in the Midwest, currently residing in Milwaukee. Trim splits his time between his home and Chicago, performing and collaborating.

Trim leads his group Hanami and has performed with musicians and ensembles such as Devin Drobka, Russ Johnson, Lady Cannon, Matt Fuller, and Ted Sirota’s Heavyweight Dub, among many others. Retroreflector – set for a February release – is Trim’s solo debut and is a creative and layered display of instrumental post-rock with psychedelic and jazz influences, calling to mind Jim O’Rourke, Tortoise and The Six Parts Seven. Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, November 16th to learn about Trim and hear songs from his forthcoming record.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”