NOVEMBER 23 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 41: JABRIL YOUSEF POSTED :: November 17, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

As a non-binary, Arab-American singer-songwriter, Jabril Yousef interrogates what it means to be real in a world that is often exploitative and dehumanizing. Jabril employs themes of love, growth and authenticity to create a sound that is expansive — all at once visionary, encouraging and content. In the wake of their releases this past summer, WILD LOVE, Jabril’s sound continues to evolve, drawing inspiration from hip-hop, R&B and popular female singer-songwriters. Tune into Local/Live on Tuesday, November 23rd to learn more about Jabril and hear songs from WILD LOVE.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”