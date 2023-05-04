Out This Week!
POSTED:: May 4, 2023
FILED UNDER::
General
Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM
Artist Record Label 1 MATT MALTESE Driving Just To Drive Nettwerk 2 DAMNED, THE Darkadelic earMUSIC 3 JFDR Museum Houndstooth 4 MILLIONYOUNG Ocean View Pet Tapes 5 DAVE HAUSE Drive It Like It’s Stolen Blood Harmony/Soundly 6 LAKES Elysian Skies Refresh 7 COUNTRY WESTERNS Forgive The City Fat Possum 8 MELATI ESP Hipernatural Carpark 9 WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUP Palace Of A Thousand Sounds Record Kicks 10 COMBUSTOR Combustor Splunge **
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain
TAGGED::Out This Week
FILED UNDER::
General
Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM
Artist Record Label 1 MATT MALTESE Driving Just To Drive Nettwerk 2 DAMNED, THE Darkadelic earMUSIC 3 JFDR Museum Houndstooth 4 MILLIONYOUNG Ocean View Pet Tapes 5 DAVE HAUSE Drive It Like It’s Stolen Blood Harmony/Soundly 6 LAKES Elysian Skies Refresh 7 COUNTRY WESTERNS Forgive The City Fat Possum 8 MELATI ESP Hipernatural Carpark 9 WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUP Palace Of A Thousand Sounds Record Kicks 10 COMBUSTOR Combustor Splunge **
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain
TAGGED::Out This Week
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|MATT MALTESE
|Driving Just To Drive
|Nettwerk
|2
|DAMNED, THE
|Darkadelic
|earMUSIC
|3
|JFDR
|Museum
|Houndstooth
|4
|MILLIONYOUNG
|Ocean View
|Pet Tapes
|5
|DAVE HAUSE
|Drive It Like It’s Stolen
|Blood Harmony/Soundly
|6
|LAKES
|Elysian Skies
|Refresh
|7
|COUNTRY WESTERNS
|Forgive The City
|Fat Possum
|8
|MELATI ESP
|Hipernatural
|Carpark
|9
|WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUP
|Palace Of A Thousand Sounds
|Record Kicks
|10
|COMBUSTOR
|Combustor
|Splunge **