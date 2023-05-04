Out This Week!

POSTED:: May 4, 2023

FILED UNDER:: General
“I don’t really have an interest in writing revolution, political songs,” Matt Maltese says. “I like writing love songs.”

Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1MATT MALTESEDriving Just To DriveNettwerk
2DAMNED, THEDarkadelicearMUSIC
3JFDRMuseumHoundstooth
4MILLIONYOUNGOcean ViewPet Tapes
5DAVE HAUSEDrive It Like It’s StolenBlood Harmony/Soundly
6LAKESElysian SkiesRefresh
7COUNTRY WESTERNSForgive The CityFat Possum
8MELATI ESPHipernaturalCarpark
9WHATITDO ARCHIVE GROUPPalace Of A Thousand SoundsRecord Kicks
10COMBUSTORCombustorSplunge **

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories