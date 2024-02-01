OUT THIS WEEK 2/1/24
POSTED:: February 1, 2024
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
WMSE 91.7 FM
** denotes local
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|TY SEGALL
|Three Bells
|Drag City
|2
|MATT POND PA AND ALEXA ROSE
|Call And Response [EP]
|131
|3
|NEW MODEL ARMY
|Unbroken
|earMUSIC
|4
|KATY KIRBY
|Blue Raspberry
|Anti-
|5
|FALSE TRACKS
|Hymn For Terror
|Strange Mono
|6
|CANETIS
|On All That’s Real
|Admirable Traits
|7
|CHEEKFACE
|It’s Sorted
|Self-Released
|8
|GHOST CUTS
|Heretics
|Who Talks Like That?**
|9
|ZOUZ
|Zouz
|Spectacles Bonzai
|10
|MYAAP
|Big Myaap, Not The Lil One
|Self-Released **