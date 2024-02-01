OUT THIS WEEK 2/1/24

WMSE 91.7 FM

** denotes local

ArtistRecordLabel
1TY SEGALLThree BellsDrag City
2MATT POND PA AND ALEXA ROSECall And Response [EP]131
3NEW MODEL ARMYUnbrokenearMUSIC
4KATY KIRBYBlue RaspberryAnti-
5FALSE TRACKSHymn For TerrorStrange Mono
6CANETISOn All That’s RealAdmirable Traits
7CHEEKFACEIt’s SortedSelf-Released
8GHOST CUTSHereticsWho Talks Like That?**
9ZOUZZouzSpectacles Bonzai
10MYAAPBig Myaap, Not The Lil OneSelf-Released **

