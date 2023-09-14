OUT THIS WEEK!
POSTED:: September 14, 2023
FILED UNDER::
General
Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM
Artist Record Label 1 DEEPER Careful! Sub Pop 2 SPARKLEHORSE Bird Machine Anti- 3 ADVERTISEMENT Escorts Feel It 4 LAURENCE-ANNE Oniromancie Bonsound 5 CLT DRP Nothing Clever, Just Feelings Venn 6 TIGERA Be My Light [EP] Self-Released 7 ROSE OF THE WEST No Things Permanent Communicating Vessels 8 MILLY Eternal Ring Dangerbird 9 HOTEL MIRA I Am Not Myself Light Organ 10 MIRROR TREE Mirror Tree Innovative Leisure
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain
TAGGED::Out This Week
FILED UNDER::
General
Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM
Artist Record Label 1 DEEPER Careful! Sub Pop 2 SPARKLEHORSE Bird Machine Anti- 3 ADVERTISEMENT Escorts Feel It 4 LAURENCE-ANNE Oniromancie Bonsound 5 CLT DRP Nothing Clever, Just Feelings Venn 6 TIGERA Be My Light [EP] Self-Released 7 ROSE OF THE WEST No Things Permanent Communicating Vessels 8 MILLY Eternal Ring Dangerbird 9 HOTEL MIRA I Am Not Myself Light Organ 10 MIRROR TREE Mirror Tree Innovative Leisure
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain
TAGGED::Out This Week
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DEEPER
|Careful!
|Sub Pop
|2
|SPARKLEHORSE
|Bird Machine
|Anti-
|3
|ADVERTISEMENT
|Escorts
|Feel It
|4
|LAURENCE-ANNE
|Oniromancie
|Bonsound
|5
|CLT DRP
|Nothing Clever, Just Feelings
|Venn
|6
|TIGERA
|Be My Light [EP]
|Self-Released
|7
|ROSE OF THE WEST
|No Things Permanent
|Communicating Vessels
|8
|MILLY
|Eternal Ring
|Dangerbird
|9
|HOTEL MIRA
|I Am Not Myself
|Light Organ
|10
|MIRROR TREE
|Mirror Tree
|Innovative Leisure