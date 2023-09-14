OUT THIS WEEK!

POSTED:: September 14, 2023

FILED UNDER:: General

Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DEEPERCareful!Sub Pop
2SPARKLEHORSEBird MachineAnti-
3ADVERTISEMENTEscortsFeel It
4LAURENCE-ANNEOniromancieBonsound
5CLT DRPNothing Clever, Just FeelingsVenn
6TIGERABe My Light [EP]Self-Released
7ROSE OF THE WESTNo Things PermanentCommunicating Vessels
8MILLYEternal RingDangerbird
9HOTEL MIRAI Am Not MyselfLight Organ
10MIRROR TREEMirror TreeInnovative Leisure

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories