OUT THIS WEEK! 3/5/24
POSTED:: March 5, 2024
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|PISSED JEANS
|Half Divorced
|Sub Pop
|2
|SHEER MAG
|Playing Favorites
|Third Man
|3
|DIAMOND LIFE
|Neon Dreams
|Triple Eye Industries **
|4
|MOTEL BREAKFAST
|I Promise I’m Having Fun
|Self-Released **
|5
|SILVER LINES, THE
|Transatlantic Pulp [EP]
|Ravo
|6
|WHISPERING SONS
|The Great Calm
|PIAS
|7
|MANNEQUIN PUSSY
|I Got Heaven
|Epitaph
|8
|YARD ACT
|Where’s My Utopia?
|Island/UMG
|9
|GULFER
|Third Wind
|Topshelf
|10
|SOMETHING TO DO
|Here Comes The Panic
|Something to Do **