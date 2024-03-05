OUT THIS WEEK! 3/5/24

Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1PISSED JEANSHalf DivorcedSub Pop
2SHEER MAGPlaying FavoritesThird Man
3DIAMOND LIFENeon DreamsTriple Eye Industries **
4MOTEL BREAKFASTI Promise I’m Having FunSelf-Released **
5SILVER LINES, THETransatlantic Pulp [EP]Ravo
6WHISPERING SONSThe Great CalmPIAS
7MANNEQUIN PUSSYI Got HeavenEpitaph
8YARD ACTWhere’s My Utopia?Island/UMG
9GULFERThird WindTopshelf
10SOMETHING TO DOHere Comes The PanicSomething to Do **

