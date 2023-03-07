Out This Week!
POSTED:: March 7, 2023
General
Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
Artist Record Label 1 SUN ROOM Outta Their Minds [EP] ONErpm 2 ISAAC WATTERS Extended Play 001 [EP] hi-res 3 TAGUA TAGUA Tanto Wonderwheel 4 FAKE NAMES Expendables Epitaph 5 PRETTY FLOWERS, THE A Company Sleeve Double Helix 6 BLAIR GUN Blaspheme Queen Enabler No 6/Sonablast 7 JACKIE MENDOZA Galaxia De Emociones ZZK 8 WAVES CRASHING The Viewing [EP] Self-Released 9 RON GALLO FOREGROUND MUSIC Kill Rock Stars 10 TANUKICHAN Gizmo Carpark
