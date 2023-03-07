Out This Week!

Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1SUN ROOMOutta Their Minds [EP]ONErpm
2ISAAC WATTERSExtended Play 001 [EP]hi-res
3TAGUA TAGUATantoWonderwheel
4FAKE NAMESExpendablesEpitaph
5PRETTY FLOWERS, THEA Company SleeveDouble Helix
6BLAIR GUNBlaspheme QueenEnabler No 6/Sonablast
7JACKIE MENDOZAGalaxia De EmocionesZZK
8WAVES CRASHINGThe Viewing [EP]Self-Released
9RON GALLOFOREGROUND MUSICKill Rock Stars
10TANUKICHANGizmoCarpark

