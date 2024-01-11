Out This Week!

POSTED:: January 11, 2024

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1GRAHAM HUNTTry Not To LaughSmoking Room
2FRIDA KILLKill! Kill!Get Better
3ELEPHANT GYMWorldTopshelf
4THIS IS NEW TONEVARIOUS ARTISTSBad Time
5TOUSSAINT MORRISONThe Very Best Of Ricky & JaneUrban Home Companion
6MONS, THEAxes:Bold as FuckTripel Eye Industries
7MOOKIE TERREMOTOSide C [EP]Trivial Garden
8WHALERRetiring The SuitTriple Eye Industries
9PAUL SPRINGAlways Almost HomeSelf-Released
10CZARFACECzartificial IntelligenceSilver Age/Virgin

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

TAGGED::Local Music, Out This Week, WMSE

Categories