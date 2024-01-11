Out This Week!
POSTED:: January 11, 2024
Out This Week
Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
Artist Record Label 1 GRAHAM HUNT Try Not To Laugh Smoking Room 2 FRIDA KILL Kill! Kill! Get Better 3 ELEPHANT GYM World Topshelf 4 THIS IS NEW TONE VARIOUS ARTISTS Bad Time 5 TOUSSAINT MORRISON The Very Best Of Ricky & Jane Urban Home Companion 6 MONS, THE Axes:Bold as Fuck Tripel Eye Industries 7 MOOKIE TERREMOTO Side C [EP] Trivial Garden 8 WHALER Retiring The Suit Triple Eye Industries 9 PAUL SPRING Always Almost Home Self-Released 10 CZARFACE Czartificial Intelligence Silver Age/Virgin
