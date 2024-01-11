Out This Week!

Artist Record Label

1 GRAHAM HUNT Try Not To Laugh Smoking Room

2 FRIDA KILL Kill! Kill! Get Better

3 ELEPHANT GYM World Topshelf

4 THIS IS NEW TONE VARIOUS ARTISTS Bad Time

5 TOUSSAINT MORRISON The Very Best Of Ricky & Jane Urban Home Companion

6 MONS, THE Axes:Bold as Fuck Tripel Eye Industries

7 MOOKIE TERREMOTO Side C [EP] Trivial Garden

8 WHALER Retiring The Suit Triple Eye Industries

9 PAUL SPRING Always Almost Home Self-Released