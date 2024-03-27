OUT THIS WEEK

Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ELBOWAudio VertigoPolydor/UMG
2WAXAHATCHEETigers BloodAnti-
3GOSSIPReal PowerColumbia/Sony
4ROSIE TUCKERUtopia Now!Sentimental
5ROSALIBite DownMerge
6GLASS BEAMSMahal [EP]Ninja Tune
7SLY5THAVELiberationTru Thoughts
8TOTALLY SLOWThe Darkness InterceptsRefresh
9SALT CATHEDRALBefore It’s GoneIndependent/The Orchard
10GOOD MORNINGGood Morning SevenPolyvinyl

