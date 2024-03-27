OUT THIS WEEK
POSTED:: March 27, 2024
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ELBOW
|Audio Vertigo
|Polydor/UMG
|2
|WAXAHATCHEE
|Tigers Blood
|Anti-
|3
|GOSSIP
|Real Power
|Columbia/Sony
|4
|ROSIE TUCKER
|Utopia Now!
|Sentimental
|5
|ROSALI
|Bite Down
|Merge
|6
|GLASS BEAMS
|Mahal [EP]
|Ninja Tune
|7
|SLY5THAVE
|Liberation
|Tru Thoughts
|8
|TOTALLY SLOW
|The Darkness Intercepts
|Refresh
|9
|SALT CATHEDRAL
|Before It’s Gone
|Independent/The Orchard
|10
|GOOD MORNING
|Good Morning Seven
|Polyvinyl