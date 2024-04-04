OUT THIS WEEK!
POSTED:: April 4, 2024
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|RIDE
|Interplay
|Wichita/PIAS
|2
|VIAL
|Burnout
|Get Better
|3
|CHICANO BATMAN
|Notebook Fantasy
|ATO
|4
|DEVON WELSH
|Come With Me If You Want To Live
|American Dreams
|5
|CHASTITY BELT
|Live Laugh Love
|Suicide Squeeze
|6
|DENT MAY
|What’s For Breakfast?
|Carpark
|7
|ROBOT WITCH
|Make A Change
|Self-Released**
|8
|VESSEL
|Wrapped In Cellophane
|Double Phantom
|9
|NON LA
|Like Before
|Mint
|10
|CLEA VINCENT
|Ad Vitam Æternamour
|Midnight Special