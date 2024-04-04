OUT THIS WEEK!

POSTED:: April 4, 2024

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

Top Adds WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1RIDEInterplayWichita/PIAS
2VIALBurnoutGet Better
3CHICANO BATMANNotebook FantasyATO
4DEVON WELSHCome With Me If You Want To LiveAmerican Dreams
5CHASTITY BELTLive Laugh LoveSuicide Squeeze
6DENT MAYWhat’s For Breakfast?Carpark
7ROBOT WITCHMake A ChangeSelf-Released**
8VESSELWrapped In CellophaneDouble Phantom
9NON LALike BeforeMint
10CLEA VINCENTAd Vitam ÆternamourMidnight Special

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories