OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 6, 2021

Death From Above 1979, Is 4 Lovers, Spinefarm

Dinosaur Jr., Sweep It Into Space, Jagjaguwar

Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg, 4AD

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises, Luaka Bop

Flock of Dimes, Head of Roses, Sub Pop

Gary Bartz, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Gary Bartz JID006, Jazz Is Dead

Moontype, Bodies of Water, Born Yesterday

Nick Waterhouse, Promenade Blue, Innovative Leisure

No-No Boy, 1975, Smithsonian Folkways

The Orielles, La Vita Olistica, Heavenly