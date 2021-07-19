OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Anthonie Tonnon, Leave Love Out Of This, Misra

Clairo, Sling, FADER/Republic

Cochemea, Vol. II Baca Sewa, Daptone

John Vanderslice, John I Can’t Believe Civilization Is Still Going Here In 2021 Congratulations To All Of Us Love DCB, Tiny Telephone

KDAP, Influences, Arts & Crafts

Mudhoney, Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, Sub Pop

Peyton, PSA, Stones Throw

Rodrigo Amarante, Drama, Polyvinyl

William Tyler and Luke Schneider, Understand [EP], Leaving

Yves Tumor, The Asymptotical World [EP], Warp

