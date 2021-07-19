OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 19, 2021
POSTED:: July 19, 2021
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Anthonie Tonnon, Leave Love Out Of This, Misra
Clairo, Sling, FADER/Republic
Cochemea, Vol. II Baca Sewa, Daptone
John Vanderslice, John I Can’t Believe Civilization Is Still Going Here In 2021 Congratulations To All Of Us Love DCB, Tiny Telephone
KDAP, Influences, Arts & Crafts
Mudhoney, Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, Sub Pop
Peyton, PSA, Stones Throw
Rodrigo Amarante, Drama, Polyvinyl
William Tyler and Luke Schneider, Understand [EP], Leaving
Yves Tumor, The Asymptotical World [EP], Warp