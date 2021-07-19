OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 19, 2021 POSTED :: July 19, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Anthonie Tonnon, Leave Love Out Of This, Misra

<a href="https://anthonietonnon.bandcamp.com/album/leave-love-out-of-this">Leave Love Out Of This by Anthonie Tonnon</a>

Clairo, Sling, FADER/Republic

Cochemea, Vol. II Baca Sewa, Daptone

John Vanderslice, John I Can’t Believe Civilization Is Still Going Here In 2021 Congratulations To All Of Us Love DCB, Tiny Telephone

KDAP, Influences, Arts & Crafts

<a href="https://kevindrew.bandcamp.com/album/influences">Influences by K.D.A.P.</a>

Mudhoney, Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, Sub Pop

Peyton, PSA, Stones Throw

<a href="https://peytonbooker.bandcamp.com/album/psa">PSA by Peyton</a>

Rodrigo Amarante, Drama, Polyvinyl

<a href="https://rodrigoamarante.bandcamp.com/album/drama">Drama by Rodrigo Amarante</a>

William Tyler and Luke Schneider, Understand [EP], Leaving

<a href="https://williamtylerlukeschneider.bandcamp.com/album/understand">Understand by William Tyler & Luke Schneider</a>

Yves Tumor, The Asymptotical World [EP], Warp

<a href="https://yves-tumor.bandcamp.com/album/the-asymptotical-world-ep">The Asymptotical World EP by Yves Tumor</a>