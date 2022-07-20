Out This Week July 19 POSTED :: July 20, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead , XI: Bleed, Dine Alone

Archers of Loaf, “In The Surface Noise,” Merge

Beabadoobee, Beatopia, Dirty Hit

The Big Pink, “Love Spins on Its Axis” feat. Dust In The Spotlight, Project Melody

CHAI, “Hero Journey (Feat. Superorganism),” Sub Pop

Egg Drop Soup, “Jimmy Eat Sh**,” Suicide Squeeze

Interpol, The Other Side of Make Believe, Matador

Luis Denz, El Tinajon, Modica

Superorganism, World Wide Pop, Domino

Warmduscher, “Greasin’ Up Jeses,” (Yard Act Remix), Bella Union/Pias