Out This Week July 19

POSTED:: July 20, 2022

FILED UNDER:: General

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead , XI: Bleed, Dine Alone

Archers of Loaf, “In The Surface Noise,” Merge

Beabadoobee, Beatopia, Dirty Hit

The Big Pink, “Love Spins on Its Axis” feat. Dust In The Spotlight, Project Melody

CHAI, “Hero Journey (Feat. Superorganism),” Sub Pop

Egg Drop Soup, “Jimmy Eat Sh**,” Suicide Squeeze

Interpol, The Other Side of Make Believe, Matador

Luis Denz, El Tinajon, Modica

Superorganism, World Wide Pop, Domino

Warmduscher, “Greasin’ Up Jeses,” (Yard Act Remix), Bella Union/Pias

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

TAGGED::Out This Week, WMSE 91.7FM

