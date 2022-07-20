Out This Week July 19
POSTED:: July 20, 2022
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead , XI: Bleed, Dine Alone
Archers of Loaf, “In The Surface Noise,” Merge
Beabadoobee, Beatopia, Dirty Hit
The Big Pink, “Love Spins on Its Axis” feat. Dust In The Spotlight, Project Melody
CHAI, “Hero Journey (Feat. Superorganism),” Sub Pop
Egg Drop Soup, “Jimmy Eat Sh**,” Suicide Squeeze
Interpol, The Other Side of Make Believe, Matador
Luis Denz, El Tinajon, Modica
Superorganism, World Wide Pop, Domino
Warmduscher, “Greasin’ Up Jeses,” (Yard Act Remix), Bella Union/Pias