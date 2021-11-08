OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 8, 2021
POSTED:: November 8, 2021
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Curtis Harding, If Words Were Flowers, Anti-
Emma Ruth Rundle, Engine of Hell, Sargent House
Generationals, Ileana, Polyvinyl
Hana Vu, Public Storage, Ghostly International
Marconi Union, Signals, Just Records
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, The Future, Stax/Fantasy/Concord
Nation of Language, A Way Forward, PIAS
Nylon Smile, Waiting For Oblivion, Citrus City
Rubber Band Gun, Cashes Out, Earth Libraries
Tasha, Tell Me What You Miss the Most, Father/Daughter