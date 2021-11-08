OUT THIS WEEK: NOVEMBER 8, 2021

POSTED:: November 8, 2021

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Curtis Harding, If Words Were Flowers, Anti-

Emma Ruth Rundle, Engine of Hell, Sargent House

Generationals, Ileana, Polyvinyl

Hana Vu, Public Storage, Ghostly International

Marconi Union, Signals, Just Records

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, The Future, Stax/Fantasy/Concord

Nation of Language, A Way Forward, PIAS

Nylon Smile, Waiting For Oblivion, Citrus City

Rubber Band Gun, Cashes Out, Earth Libraries

Tasha, Tell Me What You Miss the Most, Father/Daughter

