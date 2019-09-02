OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 2, 2019 POSTED :: September 2, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Boy Scouts, Free Company, Anti-

Chk Chk Chk, Wallop, Warp

Doug Shorts, “Get With the Program” b/w “Heads or Tails” [single], Fat Possum

Frankie Cosmos, Close It Quietly, Sub Pop

The Futureheads, Powers, Nul

Queen Of Jeans, If You’re Not Afraid, I’m Not Afraid, TopShelf

Royal Trux, Pink Stuff [EP], Fat Possum

Those Pretty Wrongs, Zed For Zulu, Burger

Velvet Negroni, Neon Brown, 4AD

Whitney, Forever Turned Around, Secretly Canadian