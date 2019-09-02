OUT THIS WEEK: SEPTEMBER 2, 2019
POSTED:: September 2, 2019
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
Boy Scouts, Free Company, Anti-
Chk Chk Chk, Wallop, Warp
Doug Shorts, “Get With the Program” b/w “Heads or Tails” [single], Fat Possum
Frankie Cosmos, Close It Quietly, Sub Pop
The Futureheads, Powers, Nul
Queen Of Jeans, If You’re Not Afraid, I’m Not Afraid, TopShelf
Royal Trux, Pink Stuff [EP], Fat Possum
Those Pretty Wrongs, Zed For Zulu, Burger
Velvet Negroni, Neon Brown, 4AD
Whitney, Forever Turned Around, Secretly Canadian