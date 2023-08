THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 SNOOPER Super Snooper Third Man

2 VIDEO SEX PRIEST “Salt” [Single] Self-Released **

3 QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE In Times New Roman… Matador

4 NIGHT BEATS Rajan Suicide Squeeze

5 FRUIT BATS A River Running To Your Heart Merge

6 CABLE TIES All Her Plans Merge

7 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

8 CLIENTELE, THE I Am Not There Anymore Merge

9 OLIVIA JEAN Raving Ghost Third Man

10 HOLY WAVE Five Of Cups Suicide Squeeze

11 GEESE 3D Country Partisan

12 GUIDED BY VOICES Welshpool Frillies GBV Inc.

13 WILDERED Emezov Self-Released **

14 PJ HARVEY I Inside The Old Year Dying Partisan

15 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

16 BABE RAINBOW Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce [EP] Eureka

17 HONEY CREEK Self Preservation Self-Released **

18 WINONA FOREVER Acrobat Acrophase

19 GOTH BABE “Alone In The Mountains” [Single] Mom + Pop

20 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth… KGLW

21 PROTOMARTYR Formal Growth In The Desert Domino

22 JACUZZI BOYS Dipped + Glue Mag Mag

23 YOUTH LAGOON Heaven Is A Junkyard Fat Possum

24 SHY KIDS House Cats Everything Forever

25 STUCK Freak Frequency Born Yesterday

26 HALF JAPANESE Jump Into Love Fire

27 SHIVERS, THE “My Love Calling” [Single] Self-Released**

28 SIGUR ROS ÁTTA BMG

29 BINKI Antennae [EP] Fader