THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 MARGARET GLASPY Echo The Diamond ATO

2 JINKSIE Jinksie Self-Released **

3 HIVES, THE The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons Disques Hives

4 PJ HARVEY I Inside The Old Year Dying Partisan

5 GEESE 3D Country Partisan

6 LEMON TWIGS, THE Everything Harmony Captured Tracks

7 OSEES Intercepted Message In The Red

8 MAGS Destroyer Smartpunk

9 VINCENT VAN GREAT Ladies Please Self-Released **

10 SPANISH LOVE SONGS No Joy Pure Noise

11 LYDIA LOVELESS “Toothache” [Single] Bloodshot

12 OLIVIA JEAN Raving Ghost Third Man

13 NIGHT BEATS Rajan Suicide Squeeze

14 KENDRA MORRIS I Am What I’m Waiting For Karma Chief

15 CHRIS FARREN Doom Singer Polyvinyl

16 PINKSHIFT Love Me Forever Hopeless

17 GUIDED BY VOICES Welshpool Frillies GBV Inc.

18 FRONT BOTTOMS, THE You Are Who You Hang Out With Fueled By Ramen

19 PALEHOUND Eye On The Bat Polyvinyl

20 BLUR The Ballad Of Darren Parlophone

21 HOLY WAVE Five Of Cups Suicide Squeeze

22 WORRY CLUB All Frogs Go To Heaven [EP] Self-Released

23 QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE In Times New Roman… Matador

24 HONEY CREEK Self Preservation Self-Released

25 GROUPLOVE I Want It All Right Now (Deluxe) Glassnote

26 DREAM WIFE Social Lubrication Lucky Number

27 HURRY Don’t Look Back Lame-O

28 WATER FROM YOUR EYES Everyone’s Crushed Matador/Beggars

29 CLIENTELE, THE I Am Not There Anymore Merge