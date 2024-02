THE CHARTS! 2/1/24

Artist Record Label

1 GRAHAM HUNT Try Not To Laugh Smoking Room **

2 ALLAH-LAS Zuma 85 Calico Discos/Innovative Leisure

3 KILLS, THE God Games Domino

4 KURT VILE Back To Moon Beach [EP] Verve

5 SEX SCENES Fed Up [EP] Self-Released **

6 DUI’S, THE “77 Fallen Angles” [Single] Self-Released **

7 ATMOSPHERE Talk Talk [EP] Rhymesayers

8 DJ SHADOW Action Adventure Mass Appeal/Liquid Amber

9 WITCH Zango Desert Daze/Partisan

10 JINKSIE Jinksie Self-Released **

11 ZANG! Unearthly Delights Unearthly Delights

12 JUAN WAUTERS Limbo [EP] Bayonet

13 MADGE BOXJAR Antifragile

14 DVTR BONJOUR! [EP] Lisbon Lux

15 HOTLINE TNT Cartwheel Third Man

16 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Fronzoli What Reality?

17 BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY This House Is Made Of Corners [EP] ATO

18 GUIDED BY VOICES Nowhere To Go But Up GBV Inc.

19 FU MANCHU Fu 30 Vol. I-III At The Dojo

20 MARIKA HACKMAN Big Sigh Chrysalis

21 CAT POWER Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert Domino

22 ILL PEACH THIS IS NOT AN EXIT Hardly Art

23 MILBILLIES, THE Capital B Self-Released **

24 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

25 LC FLOWERS May Kindness Be The Lens Through Which You View The Contents Of Life Mint 400

26 CHINESE TELEPHONES Outta My Hands [EP] Self-Released **

27 BLIPS, THE Again Cornelius Chapel

28 HIVES, THE The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons Disques Hives

29 MJ LENDERMAN And The Wind (Live And Loose!) Anti-