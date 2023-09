THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 SPARKLEHORSE Bird Machine Anti-

2 TY SEGALL “Void” [Single] Drag City

3 A GIANT DOG Bite Merge

4 OSEES Intercepted Message In The Red

5 HIVES, THE The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons Disques Hives

6 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

7 FRONT BOTTOMS, THE You Are Who You Hang Out With Fueled By Ramen

8 BUFFALO NICHOLS The Fatalist Fat Possum **

9 ADVERTISEMENT Escorts Feel It

10 CLIENTELE, THE I Am Not There Anymore Merge

11 BEAUTY STEPS Show Me Where Self-Released

12 BE YOUR OWN PET Mommy Third Man

13 VINCENT VAN GREAT Ladies Please Self-Released **

14 WORLD IN ACTION World in Action [EP] Self-Released **

15 SNOOPER Super Snooper Third Man

16 DANKO JONES Electric Sounds Sonic Unyon

17 CHRIS FARREN Doom Singer Polyvinyl

18 HONEY CREEK Self Preservation Self-Released **

19 JINKSIE Jinksie Self-Released **

20 HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER Jump For Joy Merge

21 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

22 RATBOYS The Window Topshelf

23 ROSE OF THE WEST No Things Permanent Communicating Vessels

24 MARGARET GLASPY Echo The Diamond ATO

25 MAGS Destroyer Smartpunk

26 LITTLE DRAGON Slugs Of Love Ninja Tune

27 FIDDLEHEAD Death Is Nothing To Us Run For Cover

28 GENERATIONALS Heatherhead Polyvinyl

29 PJ HARVEY I Inside The Old Year Dying Partisan