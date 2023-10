THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 SNOOPER Super Snooper Third Man

2 LEMON TWIGS, THE Everything Harmony Captured Tracks

3 JINKSIE Jinksie Self-Released **

4 GEESE 3D Country Partisan

5 SPARKLEHORSE Bird Machine Anti-

6 DEEPER Careful! Sub Pop

7 JALEN NGONDA Come Around And Love Me Daptone

8 CHRIS FARREN Doom Singer Polyvinyl

9 TEENAGE FANCLUB Nothing Lasts Forever Merge

10 GUM Saturnia Spinning Top

11 HIVES, THE The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons Disques Hives

12 BUFFALO NICHOLS The Fatalist Fat Possum

13 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD “Theia” [Single] KGLW

14 TY SEGALL “Void” [Single] Drag City

15 A GIANT DOG Bite Merge

16 CHAI CHAI Sub Pop

17 SON ROMPE PERA Chimborazo AYA

18 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

19 MAGS Destroyer Smartpunk

20 MARGARET GLASPY Echo The Diamond ATO

21 SNAG “Invasive Species” [Single] Cop City

22 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Isn’t It Now? Domino

23 SUFJAN STEVENS Javelin Asthmatic Kitty

24 MOTEL BREAKFAST Live at Lincoln Hall Self-Released **

25 SLEATER-KINNEY Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Self-Released

26 BE YOUR OWN PET Mommy Third Man

27 ROSE OF THE WEST No Things Permanent Communicating Vessels **

28 BEAUTY STEPS Show Me Where Self-Released **

29 TALKING HEADS “Cities (Live) [2023 Remaster]” [Single] Sire