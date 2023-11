THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Fronzoli What Reality?

2 COFFIN Australia Stops Goner

3 KURT VILE Back To Moon Beach [EP] Verve

4 DJ SHADOW Action Adventure Mass Appeal/Liquid Amber

5 JINKSIE Jinksie Self-Released **

6 AESOP ROCK Integrated Tech Solutions Rhymesayers

7 IDLES AND LCD SOUNDSYSTEM “Dancer” [Single] Partisan

8 DURAN DURAN Danse Macabre Tape Modern

9 SEX SCENES Fed Up [EP] Self-Released **

10 SUPERCHUNK Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007–2023 Merge

11 KNOWN MOONS “By The Billions” [Single] Self-Released **

12 ALLAH-LAS Zuma 85 Calico Discos/Innovative Leisure

13 MOUNTAIN GOATS, THE Jenny From Thebes Merge

14 DVTR BONJOUR! [EP] Lisbon Lux

15 JULIANA HATFIELD Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO American Laundromat

16 DRUMS, THE Jonny Anti-

17 CHERRY GLAZERR I Don’t Want You Anymore Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

18 NOBRO Set Your Pussy Free Dine Alone

19 HOTLINE TNT Cartwheel Third Man

20 TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Till You Return Don Giovanni

21 CAT POWER Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert Domino

22 CHINESE TELEPHONES Outta My Hands [EP] Self-Released **

23 BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB My Big Day Mmm…/AWAL

24 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

25 GUIDED BY VOICES Nowhere To Go But Up GBV Inc.

26 JUAN WAUTERS Limbo [EP] Bayonet

27 BEAUTY STEPS Show Me Where Self-Released **

28 HIVES, THE The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons Disques Hives

29 MJ LENDERMAN And The Wind (Live And Loose!) Anti-