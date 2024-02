THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 J MASCIS What Do We Do Now Sub Pop

2 ALKALINE TRIO Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Rise

3 TY SEGALL Three Bells Drag City

4 SEX SCENES Fed Up [EP] Self-Released

5 SLEATER-KINNEY Little Rope Loma Vista/Concord

6 RECONCILER Art For Our Sake Smartpunk/Gunnar

7 TORRES What An Enormous Room Merge

8 GHOST FUNK ORCHESTRA A Trip To The Moon Chief

9 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Movement” [Single] Self-Released

10 BOBBY RUSH All My Love For You Deep Rush/Thirty Tigers

11 CZARFACE Czartificial Intelligence Silver Age/Virgin

12 GUIDED BY VOICES Nowhere To Go But Up GBV Inc.

13 KATY KIRBY Blue Raspberry Anti-

14 KILLS, THE God Games Domino

15 JINKSIE Jinksie Self-Released

16 TINSLEY ELLIS Naked Truth Alligator

17 DEAD POET SOCIETY FISSION Spinefarm

18 KURT VILE Back To Moon Beach [EP] Verve

19 CANETIS On All That’s Real Admirable Traits

20 CHEEKFACE It’s Sorted Self-Released

21 ALLAH-LAS Zuma 85 Calico Discos/Innovative Leisure

22 ZANG! Unearthly Delights Unearthly Delights

23 EMMITT JAMES “BANG BANG BANG” [Single] GOZE

24 DUCKS LTD Harm’s Way Carpark

25 TOADSKIN “Lemons” [Single] Self-Released

26 ISMAY Desert Pavement Self-Released

27 MATT POND PA AND ALEXA ROSE Call And Response [EP] 131

28 MADGE BOXJAR Antifragile

29 JJ GREY AND MOFRO Olustee Alligator