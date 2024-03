THE CHARTS! 3/19/24

Artist Record Label

1 IDLES Tangk Partisan

2 ALKALINE TRIO Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Rise

3 TY SEGALL Three Bells Drag City

4 MARY TIMONY Untame The Tiger Merge

5 HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF The Past Is Still Alive Nonesuch

6 MANNEQUIN PUSSY I Got Heaven Epitaph

7 PDA NOW “Sure Thing” [Single] Self-Released **

8 TORRES What An Enormous Room Merge

9 FLAVOR THAT KILLS, THE Book Of Secrits Shortwave

10 REAL ESTATE Daniel Domino

11 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Sojourner Self-Released **

12 PISSED JEANS Half Divorced Sub Pop

13 JJ GREY AND MOFRO Olustee Alligator

14 DIAMOND LIFE Neon Dreams Triple Eye Industries **

15 MYAAP Big Myaap, Not The Lil One Self-Released **

16 GURRIERS Des Goblin [EP] Self-Released

17 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS “Wild God” [Single] Play It Again Sam

18 OMNI Souvenir Sub Pop

19 SPLIT SYSTEM Vol. 2 Goner

20 KIM GORDON The Collective Matador

21 MAJESTY CRUSH Love 15 Numero Group

22 SHEER MAG Playing Favorites Third Man

23 YARD ACT Where’s My Utopia? Island/UMG

24 KNOWN MOONS Everything Is [EP] Self-Released **

25 SLIFT Ilion Sub Pop

26 MADI DIAZ Weird Faith Anti-

27 TOMATO FLOWER No Ramp Local

28 SLEEPYTIME GORILLA MUSEUM Of The Last Human Being Avant Night/Joyful Noise

29 MDOU MOCTAR “Funeral For Justice” [Single] Matador