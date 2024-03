THE CHARTS 3/27/24

Artist Record Label

1 IDLES Tangk Partisan

2 MARY TIMONY Untame The Tiger Merge

3 BOECKNER Boeckner! Sub Pop

4 MANNEQUIN PUSSY I Got Heaven Epitaph

5 HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF The Past Is Still Alive Nonesuch

6 TORRES What An Enormous Room Merge

7 ALKALINE TRIO Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Rise

8 KID KAPICHI There Goes The Neighbourhood Spinefarm

9 REAL ESTATE Daniel Domino

10 DANDY WARHOLS, THE Rockmaker Sunset Blvd

11 SLOW HOLLOWS Bullhead Danger Collective

12 STRFKR Parallel Realms Polyvinyl

13 OMNI Souvenir Sub Pop

14 YARD ACT Where’s My Utopia? Island/UMG

15 ST VINCENT “Broken Man” [Single] Total Pleasure

16 DOGS IN ECSTASY Clear The Decks – Demos From 100 Years Ago (Long May The Reign) Self-Released **

17 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS “Wild God” [Single] Play It Again Sam

18 KIM GORDON The Collective Matador

19 SPLIT SYSTEM Vol. 2 Goner

20 KNOWN MOONS Everything Is [EP] Self-Released **

21 PISSED JEANS Half Divorced Sub Pop

22 SHEER MAG Playing Favorites Third Man

23 TOMATO FLOWER No Ramp Local

24 GURRIERS Des Goblin [EP] Self-Released

25 MDOU MOCTAR Niger, Vol. 2 [EP] Matador

26 SNAG Curses. Self-Released**

27 SLEEPYTIME GORILLA MUSEUM Of The Last Human Being Avant Night/Joyful Noise

28 BLEACHERS Bleachers Dirty Hit

29 VANITY METRICS “Motel Room in Los Feliz” [Single] Nomad Union