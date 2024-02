THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 ALKALINE TRIO Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Rise

2 TY SEGALL Three Bells Drag City

3 SIN BAD It’s Final SINcerely Badass**

4 TORRES What An Enormous Room Merge

5 J MASCIS What Do We Do Now Sub Pop

6 IDLES Tangk Partisan

7 SMILE, THE Wall Of Eyes XL

8 KNOWN MOONS Everything Is [EP] Self-Released**

9 SLEATER-KINNEY Little Rope Loma Vista/Concord

10 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Sojourner Self-Released**

11 BILL RYDER JONES Iechyd Da Domino

12 TINSLEY ELLIS Naked Truth Alligator

13 DEAD POET SOCIETY FISSION Spinefarm

14 SPLIT SYSTEM Vol. 2 Goner

15 JJ GREY AND MOFRO Olustee Alligator

16 ISMAY Desert Pavement Self-Released

17 NEW MODEL ARMY Unbroken earMUSIC

18 MEAN JEANS Blasted Fat Wreck Chords

19 KATY KIRBY Blue Raspberry Anti-

20 ORGONE Chimera 3 Palm

21 GURRIERS Des Goblin [EP] Self-Released

22 MADI DIAZ Weird Faith Anti-

23 PAUL COLLINS “I’m The Only One For You” [Single] JEM

24 FALSE TRACKS Hymn For Terror Strange Mono

25 SLIFT Ilion Sub Pop

26 GHOST FUNK ORCHESTRA A Trip To The Moon Chief

27 KEVIN BURT Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute To Bill Withers Gulf Coast

28 CHELSEA WOLFE She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She Loma Vista/Concord

29 FLAVOR THAT KILLS, THE Book Of Secrits Shortwave