THE CHARTS! 4/4/24

Artist Record Label

1 BOECKNER Boeckner! Sub Pop

2 BARELY CIVIL I’d Say I’m Not Fine Take This to Heart **

3 MANNEQUIN PUSSY I Got Heaven Epitaph

4 JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, THE Glasgow Eyes Fuzz Club

5 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS “Wild God” [Single] Play It Again Sam

6 TORRES What An Enormous Room Merge

7 DANDY WARHOLS, THE Rockmaker Sunset Blvd

8 KID KAPICHI There Goes The Neighbourhood Spinefarm

9 OMNI Souvenir Sub Pop

10 TY SEGALL Three Bells Drag City

11 COZY DANGER “Again” [Single] Shy Dog **

12 STRFKR Parallel Realms Polyvinyl

13 WAXAHATCHEE Tigers Blood Anti-

14 YARD ACT Where’s My Utopia? Island/UMG

15 ST VINCENT “Broken Man” [Single] Total Pleasure

16 GARY CLARK JR JPEG RAW Warner

17 ELBOW Audio Vertigo Polydor/UMG

18 KIM GORDON The Collective Matador

19 SPLIT SYSTEM Vol. 2 Goner

20 KNOWN MOONS Everything Is [EP] Self-Released**

21 GOSSIP Real Power Columbia/Sony

22 SHEER MAG Playing Favorites Third Man

23 TOMATO FLOWER No Ramp Local

24 GURRIERS Des Goblin [EP] Self-Released

25 MDOU MOCTAR Niger, Vol. 2 [EP] Matador

26 SLY5THAVE Liberation Tru Thoughts

27 GOOD MORNING Good Morning Seven Polyvinyl

28 DOGS IN ECSTASY Clear The Decks – Demos From 100 Years Ago (Long May The Reign) Self-Released**

29 VANITY METRICS “Motel Room in Los Feliz” [Single] Nomad Union**