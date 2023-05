The Charts!

Artist Record Label

1 ALTIN GUN Ask ATO

2 NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE Continue As A Guest Merge

3 ASTRAL HAND Lords of Data Romanus **

4 MUDHONEY Plastic Eternity Sub Pop

5 YO LA TENGO This Stupid World Matador

6 FRUIT BATS A River Running To Your Heart Merge

7 ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES Angels In Science Fiction ATO

8 TEMPLES Exotico ATO

9 NEWSKI Friend Rock Self-Released **

10 EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL Fuse Buzzin Fly/Verve

11 SCAM LIKELY Getting Worse Scum Lovely **

12 TALLEST MAN ON EARTH, THE Henry St. Anti-

13 PILES “Ice Age” [Single] Self-Released **

14 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze

15 BRIAN DUNNE Loser On The Ropes Kill Rock Stars

16 DEERHOOF Miracle-Level Joyful Noise

17 INCORRUPTIBLES, THE Highway Hypnosis Self-Released**

18 DESIRE MAREA On The Romance Of Being Mute

19 A CERTAIN RATIO 1982 (Nineteen Eighty Two) Mute

20 NICK WATERHOUSE The Fooler Innovative Leisure

21 RESURRECTIONISTS Now That We Are All Ghosts Self-Released**

22 PURLING HISS Drag On Girard Drag City

23 LIES Lies Polyvinyl

24 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA In Between Thoughts… A New World ATO

25 SEASAW Projecting Self-Released**

26 DIRTY NIL, THE “Bye Bye Big Bear” [Single] Dine Alone

27 YOUNG FATHERS Heavy Heavy Ninja Tune

28 INDIANA BRADLEY Pale City [EP] Self-Released

29 PEARL AND THE OYSTERS Coast 2 Coast Stones Throw