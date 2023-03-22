THE CHARTS!
POSTED:: March 22, 2023
We love music! ** denotes local
Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ASTRAL HAND
|Lords of Data
|Romanus **
|2
|DEATH VALLEY GIRLS
|Islands In The Sky
|Suicide Squeeze
|3
|YO LA TENGO
|This Stupid World
|Matador
|4
|KING TUFF
|Smalltown Stardust
|Sub Pop
|5
|QUASI
|Breaking The Balls Of History
|Sub Pop
|6
|RON GALLO
|FOREGROUND MUSIC
|Kill Rock Stars
|7
|RESURRECTIONISTS
|Now That We Are All Ghosts
|Self-Released **
|8
|MEET ME @ THE ALTAR
|“Say It (To My Face)” [Single]
|Fueled By Ramen
|9
|GLADIE
|Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out
|Plum
|10
|ALTIN GUN
|“Güzelligin On Para Etmez” [Single]
|ATO
|11
|KENDRA MORRIS
|Babble
|Karma Chief
|12
|BLAIR GUN
|Blaspheme Queen
|Enabler No 6/Sonablast
|13
|FEVER RAY
|Radical Romantics
|Mute
|14
|MISS GRIT
|Follow The Cyborg
|Mute
|15
|WHITE REAPER
|Asking For A Ride
|Elektra
|16
|CVC
|Get Real
|Self-Released
|17
|YOUNG FATHERS
|Heavy Heavy
|Ninja Tune
|18
|IRIS DEMENT
|Workin’ On A World
|Flariella
|19
|KELELA
|Raven
|Warp
|20
|FUCKED UP
|One Day
|Merge
|21
|CONVERT
|Unrestrained Remix [EP]
|Triple Eye Industries **
|22
|FAKE NAMES
|Expendables
|Epitaph
|23
|GUIDED BY VOICES
|La La Land
|GVB Inc.
|24
|ARCS, THE
|Electrophonic Chronic
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|25
|MENZINGERS, THE
|“Bad Actors” [Single]
|Epitaph
|26
|TEMPLES
|“Afterlife” [Single]
|ATO
|27
|WHO SHOT SCOTT
|Mercy III
|Tenfold
|28
|JACKIE MENDOZA
|Galaxia De Emociones
|ZZK
|29
|STRAWBERRY FUZZ
|Strongs Dr.
|Candyshop
|30
|WALK THAT WALK
|Big World Of Trouble
|Self-Released
World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ALTIN GUN
|“Rakiya Su Katamam” [Single]
|ATO
|2
|Y LA BAMBA
|“Collapse” [Single]
|Tender Loving Empire
|3
|DARBET SHAMS
|Sho Bedor Elamal
|Snowball Artistic Growth
|4
|BURNA BOY
|Love, Damini
|Atlantic
|5
|SESSA
|Estrela Acesa
|Mexican Summer
|6
|PIERRE KWENDERS
|José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
|Arts & Crafts
|7
|GAYE SU AKYOL
|Anadolu Ejderi
|Glitterbeat
|8
|SOUAD MASSI
|Sequana
|BackingTrack/Virgin LAS
|9
|SEUN KUTI AND BLACK THOUGHT
|“Kuku Kee Me” (Remix) [Single]
|SKE80
|10
|PUTUMAYO PRESENTS AFRO-CUBANO
|VARIOUS ARTISTS
|Putumayo
Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DADDY LONG LEGS
|Street Sermons
|Yep Roc
|2
|MISSISSIPPI MACDONALD
|Heavy State Loving Blues
|Another Planet
|3
|WILLIE STRATTON
|Drugstore Dreamin’
|Turtlemusik
|4
|JOE LOUIS WALKER
|Weight Of The World
|40 Below
|5
|TAJ MAHAL AND RY COODER
|Get On Board
|Nonesuch
|6
|ALASTAIR GREENE
|Alive In The New World
|Whiskey Bayou
|7
|ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES
|“Sea Star” [Single]
|ATO
|8
|MUDSLIDE CHARLEY
|Clearwater Junction
|Self-Released
|9
|EDDIE 9V
|Capricorn
|Ruf
|10
|JULIAN TAYLOR
|Beyond The Reservoir
|Howling Turtle
Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO
|The Sixth Decade – From Paris To Paris
|Rogueart
|2
|SHAWN PURCELL
|180
|Origin
|3
|ANA NELSON
|Bridges
|Self-Released
|4
|AARON ARANITA AND EASTBOUND
|Connection
|Sugartown
|5
|KENDRICK SCOTT
|Corridors
|Blue Note
|6
|MARK ORTWEIN
|It Was Time
|Terra Voce
|7
|KEITH O’ROURKE
|Imperfect Perfectionist
|Chronograph
|8
|LUKE VIBERT
|Machine Funk
|Detuned
|9
|WAYNE SHORTER, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON AND ESPERANZA SPALDING FEAT. LEO GENOVESE
|Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
|Candid
|10
|OSCAR PETERSON TRIO
|On A Clear Day – Live In Zurich, 1971
|Two Lions/Mack Avenue
Heavy Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|IRON CURTAIN
|Metal Gladiator
|Dying Victims
|2
|ENSLAVED
|Heimdal
|Nuclear Blast
|3
|WOE BATHER
|Oh Achlys Please Love Me Once More I
|Hermit’s Corpse
|4
|REVOCATION
|Netherheaven
|Metal Blade
|5
|POLTERWYTCH
|5 Curses of the Polterogel [EP]
|Self-Released
|6
|EMBRACE THE THORNS
|Entropy Dynamics
|Self-Released
|7
|AHAB
|The Coral Tombs
|Napalm
|8
|ARCHITECTS
|The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit
|Epitaph
|9
|LEATHERWOLF
|Kill The Hunted
|N.I.L.8.
|10
|TALLAH
|The Generation Of Danger
|Earache
Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|CRAIG PADILLA AND MARVIN ALLEN
|Weathering The Storm
|Spotted Peccary
|2
|XPOSED 4HEADS
|“Are We Crazy?” [Single]
|Joy Farm **
|3
|LUKE VIBERT
|Machine Funk
|Detuned
|4
|NOSAJ THING
|Continua
|LuckyMe
|5
|MOON BOOTS
|Ride Away
|Anjunadeep
|6
|LOU TIDES
|Infinite Loop [EP]
|Self-Released
|7
|BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE
|“Fold” [Single]
|Outlier
|8
|WAX TAILOR
|Fishing For Accidents
|Lab’oratoire
|9
|QUILZ, THE
|Beneath The Covers with The Quilz
|Prickly **
|10
|CONVERT
|Unrestrained Remix [EP]
|Triple Eye Industries **
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain