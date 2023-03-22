THE CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 ASTRAL HAND Lords of Data Romanus **

2 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze

3 YO LA TENGO This Stupid World Matador

4 KING TUFF Smalltown Stardust Sub Pop

5 QUASI Breaking The Balls Of History Sub Pop

6 RON GALLO FOREGROUND MUSIC Kill Rock Stars

7 RESURRECTIONISTS Now That We Are All Ghosts Self-Released **

8 MEET ME @ THE ALTAR “Say It (To My Face)” [Single] Fueled By Ramen

9 GLADIE Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out Plum

10 ALTIN GUN “Güzelligin On Para Etmez” [Single] ATO

11 KENDRA MORRIS Babble Karma Chief

12 BLAIR GUN Blaspheme Queen Enabler No 6/Sonablast

13 FEVER RAY Radical Romantics Mute

14 MISS GRIT Follow The Cyborg Mute

15 WHITE REAPER Asking For A Ride Elektra

16 CVC Get Real Self-Released

17 YOUNG FATHERS Heavy Heavy Ninja Tune

18 IRIS DEMENT Workin’ On A World Flariella

19 KELELA Raven Warp

20 FUCKED UP One Day Merge

21 CONVERT Unrestrained Remix [EP] Triple Eye Industries **

22 FAKE NAMES Expendables Epitaph

23 GUIDED BY VOICES La La Land GVB Inc.

24 ARCS, THE Electrophonic Chronic Easy Eye Sound/Concord

25 MENZINGERS, THE “Bad Actors” [Single] Epitaph

26 TEMPLES “Afterlife” [Single] ATO

27 WHO SHOT SCOTT Mercy III Tenfold

28 JACKIE MENDOZA Galaxia De Emociones ZZK

29 STRAWBERRY FUZZ Strongs Dr. Candyshop