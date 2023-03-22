THE CHARTS!

March 22, 2023

Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ASTRAL HANDLords of DataRomanus **
2DEATH VALLEY GIRLSIslands In The SkySuicide Squeeze
3YO LA TENGOThis Stupid WorldMatador
4KING TUFFSmalltown StardustSub Pop
5QUASIBreaking The Balls Of HistorySub Pop
6RON GALLOFOREGROUND MUSICKill Rock Stars
7RESURRECTIONISTSNow That We Are All GhostsSelf-Released **
8MEET ME @ THE ALTAR“Say It (To My Face)” [Single]Fueled By Ramen
9GLADIEDon’t Know What You’re In Until You’re OutPlum
10ALTIN GUN“Güzelligin On Para Etmez” [Single]ATO
11KENDRA MORRISBabbleKarma Chief
12BLAIR GUNBlaspheme QueenEnabler No 6/Sonablast
13FEVER RAYRadical RomanticsMute
14MISS GRITFollow The CyborgMute
15WHITE REAPERAsking For A RideElektra
16CVCGet RealSelf-Released
17YOUNG FATHERSHeavy HeavyNinja Tune
18IRIS DEMENTWorkin’ On A WorldFlariella
19KELELARavenWarp
20FUCKED UPOne DayMerge
21CONVERTUnrestrained Remix [EP]Triple Eye Industries **
22FAKE NAMESExpendablesEpitaph
23GUIDED BY VOICESLa La LandGVB Inc.
24ARCS, THEElectrophonic ChronicEasy Eye Sound/Concord
25MENZINGERS, THE“Bad Actors” [Single]Epitaph
26TEMPLES“Afterlife” [Single]ATO
27WHO SHOT SCOTTMercy IIITenfold
28JACKIE MENDOZAGalaxia De EmocionesZZK
29STRAWBERRY FUZZStrongs Dr.Candyshop
30WALK THAT WALKBig World Of TroubleSelf-Released

World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ALTIN GUN“Rakiya Su Katamam” [Single]ATO
2Y LA BAMBA“Collapse” [Single]Tender Loving Empire
3DARBET SHAMSSho Bedor ElamalSnowball Artistic Growth
4BURNA BOYLove, DaminiAtlantic
5SESSAEstrela AcesaMexican Summer
6PIERRE KWENDERSJosé Louis And The Paradox Of LoveArts & Crafts
7GAYE SU AKYOLAnadolu EjderiGlitterbeat
8SOUAD MASSISequanaBackingTrack/Virgin LAS
9SEUN KUTI AND BLACK THOUGHT“Kuku Kee Me” (Remix) [Single]SKE80
10PUTUMAYO PRESENTS AFRO-CUBANOVARIOUS ARTISTSPutumayo

Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1DADDY LONG LEGSStreet SermonsYep Roc
2MISSISSIPPI MACDONALDHeavy State Loving BluesAnother Planet
3WILLIE STRATTONDrugstore Dreamin’Turtlemusik
4JOE LOUIS WALKERWeight Of The World40 Below
5TAJ MAHAL AND RY COODERGet On BoardNonesuch
6ALASTAIR GREENEAlive In The New WorldWhiskey Bayou
7ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES“Sea Star” [Single]ATO
8MUDSLIDE CHARLEYClearwater JunctionSelf-Released
9EDDIE 9VCapricornRuf
10JULIAN TAYLORBeyond The ReservoirHowling Turtle

Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGOThe Sixth Decade – From Paris To ParisRogueart
2SHAWN PURCELL180Origin
3ANA NELSONBridgesSelf-Released
4AARON ARANITA AND EASTBOUNDConnectionSugartown
5KENDRICK SCOTTCorridorsBlue Note
6MARK ORTWEINIt Was TimeTerra Voce
7KEITH O’ROURKEImperfect PerfectionistChronograph
8LUKE VIBERTMachine FunkDetuned
9WAYNE SHORTER, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON AND ESPERANZA SPALDING FEAT. LEO GENOVESELive At The Detroit Jazz FestivalCandid
10OSCAR PETERSON TRIOOn A Clear Day – Live In Zurich, 1971Two Lions/Mack Avenue

Heavy Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1IRON CURTAINMetal GladiatorDying Victims
2ENSLAVEDHeimdalNuclear Blast
3WOE BATHEROh Achlys Please Love Me Once More IHermit’s Corpse
4REVOCATIONNetherheavenMetal Blade
5POLTERWYTCH5 Curses of the Polterogel [EP]Self-Released
6EMBRACE THE THORNSEntropy DynamicsSelf-Released
7AHABThe Coral TombsNapalm
8ARCHITECTSThe Classic Symptoms Of A Broken SpiritEpitaph
9LEATHERWOLFKill The HuntedN.I.L.8.
10TALLAHThe Generation Of DangerEarache

Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1CRAIG PADILLA AND MARVIN ALLENWeathering The StormSpotted Peccary
2XPOSED 4HEADS“Are We Crazy?” [Single]Joy Farm **
3LUKE VIBERTMachine FunkDetuned
4NOSAJ THINGContinuaLuckyMe
5MOON BOOTSRide AwayAnjunadeep
6LOU TIDESInfinite Loop [EP]Self-Released
7BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE“Fold” [Single]Outlier
8WAX TAILORFishing For AccidentsLab’oratoire
9QUILZ, THEBeneath The Covers with The QuilzPrickly **
10CONVERTUnrestrained Remix [EP]Triple Eye Industries **

