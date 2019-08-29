THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: August 29, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Automatic, “Calling It” b/w “Mind Your Own Business,” Stones Throw
Tom: Clock DVA, Horology 2: The Future and Radiophonic DVAtions, Vinyl On Demand
Sid: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” & “Good As Hell,”  MTV Video Music Awards
Ryan: Shiv-R, Interlace, Infacted Recordings
Jeff: Thom Yorke, Anima, XL Recordings 
Chris:  Hazel Dickens, It’s Hard To Tell The Singer From The Song, Rounder Records
