THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: August 29, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Automatic, “Calling It” b/w “Mind Your Own Business,” Stones Throw

Listen



Tom: Clock DVA, Horology 2: The Future and Radiophonic DVAtions, Vinyl On Demand

Listen

Sid: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” & “Good As Hell,” MTV Video Music Awards

Listen

Ryan: Shiv-R, Interlace, Infacted Recordings

Listen

Jeff: Thom Yorke, Anima, XL Recordings

Listen

Chris: Hazel Dickens, It’s Hard To Tell The Singer From The Song, Rounder Records

Listen

