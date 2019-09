THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 5, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Old Earth, Local/Live session from 8/27/19, WMSE

Tom: Anne Briggs, s/t, Topic

Sid: Rexxx, “Lost Cause,” self-released

Ryan: BOY HARSHER, Country Girl Uncut, Nude Club

Jeff: A Tribe Called Quest, The Low End Theory, Jive

Chris: Warren Zevon, My S***’s F***** Up, Life’ll Kill Ya, Artemis Records

