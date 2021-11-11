THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: November 11, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Taraka, “Psychocastle,” Welcome to Paradise Lost, Kanine
Tom: Six Organs of Admittance, The Veiled Sea, Three Lobed Recordings
Sid: Avenues, We’re All Doomed, self-released
Ryan: Daddybear, Brown Acid, Undustrial
Jeff: New Order, Substance, Factory Records
