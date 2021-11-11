THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: November 11, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Taraka, “Psychocastle,” Welcome to Paradise Lost, Kanine

Tom: Six Organs of Admittance, The Veiled Sea, Three Lobed Recordings

Sid: Avenues, We’re All Doomed, self-released

Ryan: Daddybear, Brown Acid, Undustrial

Jeff: New Order, Substance, Factory Records

