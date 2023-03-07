WEEKLY CHARTS!

POSTED:: March 7, 2023

FILED UNDER:: General, Top Airplay

We love muisc! ** denotes local!

Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1WHITE REAPERAsking For A RideElektra
2CONVERTUnrestrained Remix [EP]Triple Eye Industries **
3YOUNG FATHERSHeavy HeavyNinja Tune
4DEATH VALLEY GIRLSIslands In The SkySuicide Squeeze
5YO LA TENGOThis Stupid WorldMatador
6FUCKED UPOne DayMerge
7US GIRLSBless This Mess4AD
8TRUE FAITH, THEGo To GroundIcy Cold
9BOB DYLANFragments Bootleg Series #17Columbia Legacy
10GUIDED BY VOICESLa La LandGVB Inc.
11KELELARavenWarp
12GORILLAZCracker IslandParlophone
13BOMBORAS, THESongs From BeyondMuSick
14ARCS, THEElectrophonic ChronicEasy Eye Sound/Concord
15LUCEROShould’ve Learned By NowLiberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers
16ASTRAL HANDS“Navigator” [Single]Romanus **
17KING TUFFSmalltown StardustSub Pop
18ALTIN GUN“Clips Kola Kilit” [Single]ATO
19WEYES BLOODAnd In The Darkness, Hearts AglowSub Pop
20M83Fantasy Chapter 1 [EP]Mute
21QUASIBreaking The Balls Of HistorySub Pop
22ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGOThe Sixth Decade – From Paris To ParisRogueart
23PERSONAL TRAINERBig Love BlanketThe Industry
24SUSSSussNorthern Spy
25MILITARIE GUN“Do It Faster” [Single]Loma Vista
26WHO SHOT SCOTTMercy IIITenfold
27AVEY TARE7sDomino
28MASAKOCall Of The Mountains – AscentSelf-Released
29LITTLE SIMZNO THANK YOUForever Living Originals/AWAL
30SLEAFORD MODS“Force 10 From Navarone” [Single]Rough Trade

Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGOThe Sixth Decade – From Paris To ParisRogueart
2SHAWN PURCELL180Origin
3ANA NELSONBridgesSelf-Released
4AARON ARANITA AND EASTBOUNDConnectionSugartown
5KENDRICK SCOTTCorridorsBlue Note
6ALEX ACUNAGiftsLe Coq
7KEITH O’ROURKEImperfect PerfectionistChronograph
8MARK ORTWEINIt Was TimeTerra Voce
9WAYNE SHORTER, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON AND ESPERANZA SPALDING FEAT. LEO GENOVESELive At The Detroit Jazz FestivalCandid
10OSCAR PETERSON TRIOOn A Clear Day – Live In Zurich, 1971Two Lions/Mack Avenue

World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1TOMISLAV GOLUBAN20 Years On The RoadBlue Heart
2ALTIN GUN“Rakiya Su Katamam” [Single]ATO
3DARBET SHAMSSho Bedor ElamalSnowball Artistic Growth
4BURNA BOYLove, DaminiAtlantic
5SESSAEstrela AcesaMexican Summer
6PIERRE KWENDERSJosé Louis And The Paradox Of LoveArts & Crafts
7GAYE SU AKYOLAnadolu EjderiGlitterbeat
8SOUAD MASSISequanaBackingTrack/Virgin LAS
9SEUN KUTI AND BLACK THOUGHT“Kuku Kee Me” (Remix) [Single]SKE80
10Y LA BAMBA“Collapse” [Single]Tender Loving Empire

Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1WILLIE STRATTONDrugstore Dreamin’Turtlemusik
2MISSISSIPPI MACDONALDHeavy State Loving BluesAnother Planet
3DIANE BLUELive At The Fallout ShelterRegina Royal
4JOE LOUIS WALKERWeight Of The World40 Below
5TAJ MAHAL AND RY COODERGet On BoardNonesuch
6ALASTAIR GREENEAlive In The New WorldWhiskey Bayou
7ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES“Sea Star” [Single]ATO
8MUDSLIDE CHARLEYClearwater JunctionSelf-Released
9EDDIE 9VCapricornRuf
10JULIAN TAYLORBeyond The ReservoirHowling Turtle

Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1CRAIG PADILLA AND MARVIN ALLENWeathering The StormSpotted Peccary
2XPOSED 4HEADS“Are We Crazy?” [Single]Joy Farm**
3LUKE VIBERTMachine FunkDetuned
4NOSAJ THINGContinuaLuckyMe
5WAX TAILORFishing For AccidentsLab’oratoire
6LOU TIDESInfinite Loop [EP]Self-Released
7ANIMANot At This TimeSelf-Released
8BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE“Fold” [Single]Outlier
9QUILZ, THEBeneath The Covers with The QuilzPrickly **
10CONVERTUnrestrained Remix [EP]Triple Eye Industries**

Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

ArtistRecordLabel
1CONJURETHThe Parasitic ChambersMemento Mori
2NOTHINGNESSSupraliminalEverlasting Spew
3FAITHXTRACTORContempt For A Failed DimensionRedefining Darkness
4IMMOLATIONActs Of GodNuclear Blast
5GOATWHOREAngels Hung From The Arches Of HeavenMetal Blade
6HELLRIPPERWarlocks Grim & Withered HagsPeaceville
7SUICIDE SILENCE“Dying Life” [Single]Century Media
8DEIQUISITORApotheosisExtremely Rotten
9TORMENTOR TYRANTTormentor TyrantEverlasting Spew
10LAMP OF MURMUURConqueror Beyond the Frenzied FogSaturnian Bloodstorm

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

TAGGED::Blues, Electronic, Heavy, Jazz, Top Airplay

Categories