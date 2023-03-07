WEEKLY CHARTS!
POSTED:: March 7, 2023
Top 30 Chart Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|WHITE REAPER
|Asking For A Ride
|Elektra
|2
|CONVERT
|Unrestrained Remix [EP]
|Triple Eye Industries **
|3
|YOUNG FATHERS
|Heavy Heavy
|Ninja Tune
|4
|DEATH VALLEY GIRLS
|Islands In The Sky
|Suicide Squeeze
|5
|YO LA TENGO
|This Stupid World
|Matador
|6
|FUCKED UP
|One Day
|Merge
|7
|US GIRLS
|Bless This Mess
|4AD
|8
|TRUE FAITH, THE
|Go To Ground
|Icy Cold
|9
|BOB DYLAN
|Fragments Bootleg Series #17
|Columbia Legacy
|10
|GUIDED BY VOICES
|La La Land
|GVB Inc.
|11
|KELELA
|Raven
|Warp
|12
|GORILLAZ
|Cracker Island
|Parlophone
|13
|BOMBORAS, THE
|Songs From Beyond
|MuSick
|14
|ARCS, THE
|Electrophonic Chronic
|Easy Eye Sound/Concord
|15
|LUCERO
|Should’ve Learned By Now
|Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers
|16
|ASTRAL HANDS
|“Navigator” [Single]
|Romanus **
|17
|KING TUFF
|Smalltown Stardust
|Sub Pop
|18
|ALTIN GUN
|“Clips Kola Kilit” [Single]
|ATO
|19
|WEYES BLOOD
|And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
|Sub Pop
|20
|M83
|Fantasy Chapter 1 [EP]
|Mute
|21
|QUASI
|Breaking The Balls Of History
|Sub Pop
|22
|ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO
|The Sixth Decade – From Paris To Paris
|Rogueart
|23
|PERSONAL TRAINER
|Big Love Blanket
|The Industry
|24
|SUSS
|Suss
|Northern Spy
|25
|MILITARIE GUN
|“Do It Faster” [Single]
|Loma Vista
|26
|WHO SHOT SCOTT
|Mercy III
|Tenfold
|27
|AVEY TARE
|7s
|Domino
|28
|MASAKO
|Call Of The Mountains – Ascent
|Self-Released
|29
|LITTLE SIMZ
|NO THANK YOU
|Forever Living Originals/AWAL
|30
|SLEAFORD MODS
|“Force 10 From Navarone” [Single]
|Rough Trade
Jazz Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO
|The Sixth Decade – From Paris To Paris
|Rogueart
|2
|SHAWN PURCELL
|180
|Origin
|3
|ANA NELSON
|Bridges
|Self-Released
|4
|AARON ARANITA AND EASTBOUND
|Connection
|Sugartown
|5
|KENDRICK SCOTT
|Corridors
|Blue Note
|6
|ALEX ACUNA
|Gifts
|Le Coq
|7
|KEITH O’ROURKE
|Imperfect Perfectionist
|Chronograph
|8
|MARK ORTWEIN
|It Was Time
|Terra Voce
|9
|WAYNE SHORTER, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON AND ESPERANZA SPALDING FEAT. LEO GENOVESE
|Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
|Candid
|10
|OSCAR PETERSON TRIO
|On A Clear Day – Live In Zurich, 1971
|Two Lions/Mack Avenue
World Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|TOMISLAV GOLUBAN
|20 Years On The Road
|Blue Heart
|2
|ALTIN GUN
|“Rakiya Su Katamam” [Single]
|ATO
|3
|DARBET SHAMS
|Sho Bedor Elamal
|Snowball Artistic Growth
|4
|BURNA BOY
|Love, Damini
|Atlantic
|5
|SESSA
|Estrela Acesa
|Mexican Summer
|6
|PIERRE KWENDERS
|José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
|Arts & Crafts
|7
|GAYE SU AKYOL
|Anadolu Ejderi
|Glitterbeat
|8
|SOUAD MASSI
|Sequana
|BackingTrack/Virgin LAS
|9
|SEUN KUTI AND BLACK THOUGHT
|“Kuku Kee Me” (Remix) [Single]
|SKE80
|10
|Y LA BAMBA
|“Collapse” [Single]
|Tender Loving Empire
Blues Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|WILLIE STRATTON
|Drugstore Dreamin’
|Turtlemusik
|2
|MISSISSIPPI MACDONALD
|Heavy State Loving Blues
|Another Planet
|3
|DIANE BLUE
|Live At The Fallout Shelter
|Regina Royal
|4
|JOE LOUIS WALKER
|Weight Of The World
|40 Below
|5
|TAJ MAHAL AND RY COODER
|Get On Board
|Nonesuch
|6
|ALASTAIR GREENE
|Alive In The New World
|Whiskey Bayou
|7
|ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES
|“Sea Star” [Single]
|ATO
|8
|MUDSLIDE CHARLEY
|Clearwater Junction
|Self-Released
|9
|EDDIE 9V
|Capricorn
|Ruf
|10
|JULIAN TAYLOR
|Beyond The Reservoir
|Howling Turtle
Electronic Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|CRAIG PADILLA AND MARVIN ALLEN
|Weathering The Storm
|Spotted Peccary
|2
|XPOSED 4HEADS
|“Are We Crazy?” [Single]
|Joy Farm**
|3
|LUKE VIBERT
|Machine Funk
|Detuned
|4
|NOSAJ THING
|Continua
|LuckyMe
|5
|WAX TAILOR
|Fishing For Accidents
|Lab’oratoire
|6
|LOU TIDES
|Infinite Loop [EP]
|Self-Released
|7
|ANIMA
|Not At This Time
|Self-Released
|8
|BONOBO AND JACQUES GREENE
|“Fold” [Single]
|Outlier
|9
|QUILZ, THE
|Beneath The Covers with The Quilz
|Prickly **
|10
|CONVERT
|Unrestrained Remix [EP]
|Triple Eye Industries**
Heavy Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|CONJURETH
|The Parasitic Chambers
|Memento Mori
|2
|NOTHINGNESS
|Supraliminal
|Everlasting Spew
|3
|FAITHXTRACTOR
|Contempt For A Failed Dimension
|Redefining Darkness
|4
|IMMOLATION
|Acts Of God
|Nuclear Blast
|5
|GOATWHORE
|Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven
|Metal Blade
|6
|HELLRIPPER
|Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags
|Peaceville
|7
|SUICIDE SILENCE
|“Dying Life” [Single]
|Century Media
|8
|DEIQUISITOR
|Apotheosis
|Extremely Rotten
|9
|TORMENTOR TYRANT
|Tormentor Tyrant
|Everlasting Spew
|10
|LAMP OF MURMUUR
|Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog
|Saturnian Bloodstorm