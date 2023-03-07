WEEKLY CHARTS!

Artist Record Label

1 WHITE REAPER Asking For A Ride Elektra

2 CONVERT Unrestrained Remix [EP] Triple Eye Industries **

3 YOUNG FATHERS Heavy Heavy Ninja Tune

4 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze

5 YO LA TENGO This Stupid World Matador

6 FUCKED UP One Day Merge

7 US GIRLS Bless This Mess 4AD

8 TRUE FAITH, THE Go To Ground Icy Cold

9 BOB DYLAN Fragments Bootleg Series #17 Columbia Legacy

10 GUIDED BY VOICES La La Land GVB Inc.

11 KELELA Raven Warp

12 GORILLAZ Cracker Island Parlophone

13 BOMBORAS, THE Songs From Beyond MuSick

14 ARCS, THE Electrophonic Chronic Easy Eye Sound/Concord

15 LUCERO Should’ve Learned By Now Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers

16 ASTRAL HANDS “Navigator” [Single] Romanus **

17 KING TUFF Smalltown Stardust Sub Pop

18 ALTIN GUN “Clips Kola Kilit” [Single] ATO

19 WEYES BLOOD And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Sub Pop

20 M83 Fantasy Chapter 1 [EP] Mute

21 QUASI Breaking The Balls Of History Sub Pop

22 ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO The Sixth Decade – From Paris To Paris Rogueart

23 PERSONAL TRAINER Big Love Blanket The Industry

24 SUSS Suss Northern Spy

25 MILITARIE GUN “Do It Faster” [Single] Loma Vista

26 WHO SHOT SCOTT Mercy III Tenfold

27 AVEY TARE 7s Domino

28 MASAKO Call Of The Mountains – Ascent Self-Released

29 LITTLE SIMZ NO THANK YOU Forever Living Originals/AWAL